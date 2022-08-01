www.mnsenaterepublicans.com
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Blocks Bill Protecting Right To Birth Control
Republican lawmakers are celebrating the end of nationwide abortion rights while blocking federal protections for birth control.
Bipartisan U.S. Senate group introduces bill intended to head off another Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two bills on Wednesday to reform election laws, seeking to block a repeat of then-President Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joins bipartisan effort to restore federal abortion rights
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema helped introduce a bill Monday to reinstate federal abortion protections, but with only two Republican cosponsors the measure appears unlikely to advance. The bill, dubbed the Reproductive Freedom for All Act, would seek to restore a nationwide right to an abortion that the Supreme Court erased in a June ruling that now leaves the issue to the states.
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Mandela Barnes gets open path to take on Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson
Democrats hoping to flip Wisconsin’s Senate seat got a boost Wednesday when one of the party’s leading candidates bowed out and endorsed a rival, virtually clearing the field ahead of an expensive, hotly contested general election. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry withdrew from the Democratic Senate primary Wednesday...
How Kyrsten Sinema Could Deal a Blow to Manchin-Schumer Inflation Bill
Senator Kyrsten Sinema and other moderates' issues with taxes could sink a carefully negotiated version of Democrats' key domestic spending package.
Kyrsten Sinema, Decisive Vote on Spending Bill, Targeted in New Arizona Ad
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is at the center of a campaign by business groups to sink a Democratic spending bill they say would hurt the economy with higher taxes.
Dem Sen. Sinema's views on economic bill remain shrouded
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's views remained a mystery Monday as party leaders eyed votes later this week on their emerging economic legislation and both parties pointed to dueling studies they used to either laud or belittle the measure's impact. With Democrats needing all of...
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
Long-Shot Pot Decriminalization Bill Introduced in Senate
FDA would regulate production, distribution and set standards. Senate Democrats introduced a bill Thursday that would federally decriminalize, regulate and impose taxes on cannabis products. Majority Leader. Chuck Schumer. and Senators. Cory Booker. of New Jersey and. Ron Wyden. of Oregon, the sponsors, revised the measure, which faces significant obstacles...
Texas Republican Mayra Flores introduces her first bill in Congress
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, along with other representatives, introduced a bill aimed at strengthening law enforcement operations at the southern border. The Advanced Border Coordination Act is a bipartisan House bill aimed at improving law enforcement communication and coordination at the southern border. Flores,...
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. Senate fails to advance burn pits bill for veterans in dispute over spending
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate came up short Wednesday in trying to move ahead on legislation that would provide health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas. The bill, from Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran, has been bogged down for...
Senator Sinema Key to Passing Schumer-Manchin Bill
Kyrsten Sinema, the U.S. Senator for Arizona, is the key to passing the Schumer-Manchin reconciliation bill. That’s what Arantza Alonso, Verisk Maplecroft’s senior Americas analyst, told Rigzone, adding that Schumer and Manchin’s “secret negotiations did not include her, placing the bill’s passage at odds”.
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
Veterans have been camping out on the Capitol steps after GOP blocks burn pit bill
WASHINGTON — Jen Burch, 35, a retired staff sergeant in the Air Force, looks strong and healthy from the outside. She says that inside, however, she’s suffering from ailments that she believes are related to her service during the Afghanistan war more than a decade ago. While they...
The Minnesota Microcosm: Why a Uniquely Successful State Is Worth Watching
Everywhere you look, the American economy finds itself at a significant crossroads. Declining GDP. Growing inflation. Rapid technology growth. The ongoing fight against COVID-19. And a racial reckoning that is changing the conversation about opportunity in America. [. Police Reform Two Years After Floyd’s Murder ]. For anyone trying...
New Hampshire could get more federal funding
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire could be getting more federal funds to upgrade infrastructure, expand health care, and address homelessness and food insecurity. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said she has secured $98 million in funding for 95 New Hampshire projects and initiatives in a series of spending bills up for consideration in Congress.
