Flint's main fire station named after city's first Black firefighter

Flint, MI—The Flint Housing Commission is partnering with the city of Flint to plan for the future of River Park Townhomes on the city’s northside. The entities entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in order to seek a $500,000 Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Planning Grant for the public housing development. It is similar to what they did for another property, Atherton East, in 2015.

FLINT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO