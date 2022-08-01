Flint's main fire station named after city's first Black firefighter

www.abc12.com
Flint Housing Commission seeks $500k planning grant for River Park Townhomes
Flint, MI—The Flint Housing Commission is partnering with the city of Flint to plan for the future of River Park Townhomes on the city’s northside. The entities entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in order to seek a $500,000 Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Planning Grant for the public housing development. It is similar to what they did for another property, Atherton East, in 2015.
Flint students arrive for first day of school
Linda Boose, a Flint Northern 1972 graduate and Flint Board of Education member, greets students and parents during the first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at Brownell STEM Academy in Flint. (Jake May | MLive.com)Get Photo. 7 / 39. Flint students arrive for first day of school.
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Police investigating late-night "shootout" in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Flint. It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 on West Mott Ave. and Susan Street. Details are extremely limited, but troopers tell Mid-Michigan NOW it was a shootout between at least two people. State Police do not believe anyone was...
Voters approve Genesee County Parks millage renewal
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Genesee County approved a millage renewal for the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission. The ten-year millage passed by 67%, with 49,572 voters approving the proposal during the Primary Election on Tuesday. Another 24,148 people, or 33%, voted against the renewal. The county...
Neeley, Weaver advance to November showdown in race for Flint mayor
FLINT, MI -- Flint voters are getting a re-run in the November race for mayor after incumbent Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver finished as the top two vote-getters in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election. Neeley won 4,943 primary votes (48.8 percent), followed by Weaver with 4,062 (40.1...
Police arrests plummet in Flint while mayor declares state of emergency over gun violence
(The Center Square) – Following trends in cities around the United States, one police department in Michigan saw a reported 97% decrease in physical arrests from its peak in 2008. Flint has consistently ranked among one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. In July 2021, Mayor...
Fate of Mt. Morris Township trustee, clerk partial terms decided by voters in Aug. 2 primary
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- Voters decided the fate of partial terms as Mt. Morris Township trustee and clerk positions during the Aug. 2 primary election in Genesee County. Brian Baxter, who won the Democratic nomination by more than 400 votes, will face Nick Hatt, the lone Republican nominee, for a temporary spot on the Mt. Morris Township board.
Former commissioner defeats local businessman in Bay County Board 7th District Republican primary
BAY CTY, MI - A Bay County businessman faced off against a former commissioner in the Aug. 2 primary for the chance to run as the Republican candidate for a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Chuckie Militello Jr. and Dennis Poirier competed in the primary for...
M-21 detour expected to continue through September in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Work to replace a culvert at M-21 and Durand Road will shut down the state road near Durand starting Monday, Aug. 8, a closure that’s expected to last for nearly two months. The Michigan Department of Transportation said the work, part of a $6.2-million paving...
Saginaw County voter turnout meets clerk’s expectations in ‘smooth’ primary
SAGINAW, MI — Voter turnout for Saginaw County in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, election declined from the last comparable primary but still met the expectations of clerk officials here. Of the 156,484 residents registered to vote Tuesday, 42,053 people — or 26.9% — cast a ballot in the county,...
Neeley, Weaver set for Flint mayoral rematch; Mays eliminated
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The ballot for Flint mayor on Nov. 8 will have the same two names who ran against each other three years ago. Current Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver won the top two spots in Tuesday's August primary election. They will advance for a head-to-head rematch in the November general election.
Police look to return property to owners following Swan Valley Condo fire
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thomas Township Public Safety is reporting unclaimed property has been recovered after a recent fire. In a Facebook post to residents impacted by the Swan Valley Condo fire, authorities said that multiple items were found. Some items include long guns, watches, a metal box, costume jewelry and a laundry basket with a crotchet blanket.
Again, voters reject Saginaw County Michigan State University Extension tax
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time in three years, voters turned down a millage proposal that would have supported Saginaw County’s Michigan State University Extension program. The final tally: 21,166 votes against the millage versus 18,749 votes in favor of it.
Live: Saginaw County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
SAGINAW, MI — The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, for the 2022 primary elections in Saginaw County. Voters will weigh in on races for several political offices — with winners advancing to the November elections — as well as a number of millage proposals and renewals.
Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeats attorney Ed Czuprynski in Bay County Clerk primary
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County’s current county clerk won the Democratic primary on Aug. 2, ensuring that she moves forward to the November election. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary, based on unofficial results. Zanotti will progress to the Nov. 8 general election to face Republican Janis Taylor, who had no opponent in the primary.
Flint school board candidate slate will host ‘Meet and Greet’ events throughout August
FLINT, MI -- Five Flint Community Schools Board of Education candidates are hosting nine “Meet and Greet” events throughout the month of August. The slate of candidates -- Dylan Luna, Emily Doerr, Melody Relerford, Terae King Jr. and Michael Clack -- are five of 15 registered candidates that will be on the ballot for five open positions in the Nov. 2 election.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy who died from COVID honored by department, motorcycle group
CORUNNA, MI – East McArthur Street near downtown Corunna is rarely a busy road, with traffic typically taking the north-south route on Shiawassee Street when driving between M-71, M-21 or just passing through town. But on Tuesday afternoon with a blinding sun shining straight down, a large group of...
Matthew Bierlein bests incumbent in state House 97th District GOP primary
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Matthew Bierlein handily defeated incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in a Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary battle, the Associated Press reported. With most of the precincts reporting, Bierlein was receiving nearly double the votes of Wakeman when the AP called the race shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
