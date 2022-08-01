Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park

myq1075.com
Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th
The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
National Night Out: Cascade
With National Night Out come and gone now, it's important to remember all the fun, food, and community time was to bring our local people closer to our public servants. This national community-building campaign helps promote police-community partnerships. In fact, the best way to build a safer community is to know your community. Your neighbors, surroundings, and those that can help when you're in need.
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
Upcoming Dubuque Expo Offers Guidance to New and Expecting Moms
The Birth Collective of Dubuque is presenting a new expo for current, new, or expecting moms in the Tri-States!. The event is called "The Making of a Mama," and it's set to take place at The Salvation Army in Dubuque on Saturday, August 6th from 9am to noon. The three-hour expo boasts the opportunity to learn all about "bumps, babies, and boobs from local birth professionals," per a flyer for the event.
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
Is Dubuque, Iowa, Chicago’s Westernmost Suburb?
Frequently during travels and work around the United States, my being from Iowa becomes a topic of conversation. Often, I have to clarify the difference between Ohio, Idaho, and Iowa. But for fun, I'll share that I got my degree from the University of Idaho in Ohio City, Iowa. More...
Maiden Voyage Offers a Beautiful Boat Ride on the Mississippi River
Below this post is a gallery of photos from the Sunday boat tour!. Ever since I found myself in Dubuque earlier this year, one of my close friends has been urging me to seek out a way to get on the Mississippi River. I don't own a boat and, as...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
A Dubuque Pet Food Facility Is Expanding Its Operation
Remember when pet owners were struggling to find pet food at their local grocery store? This has been happening for a variety of reasons. We have shortages of the packing materials, which is what the cat food brand Friskies dealt with earlier this year, or the typical supply and demand complications.
“Peppa Pig’s Adventure” Comes to Five Flags Center This Fall
A globally beloved character is coming to the Five Flags Center this fall!. Peppa Pig from the long-running British TV show, which airs on Nick Jr. in the United States, will be in Dubuque for Peppa Pig's Adventure on October 28th. The show is a presentation of Round Room Life...
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Thursday July 28th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
Channel Your Inner Bob Ross at Captured on Canvas
Have you ever thought about pursuing a career as an artist? Or perhaps dreamt of becoming a fine art painter like the legendary Bob Ross from (PBS) Public Television?. You know, the soft-spoken guy who guided viewers step-by-step toward painting a mountain valley landscape full of happy trees?. If so,...
So, What Really Happened In The Barn At Dubuque County Fair?
Last week at the Dubuque County Fair, livestock exhibits were closed off from the public when a pig showed symptoms of being sick. Lab samples were sent off to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Ames and by the end of the day, most of the barns at the fair were reopened.
2 People Killed in SUV Accident on Tuesday (Aug 2) Near Farley, Iowa
The Iowa State Patrol says two people are dead after their SUV collided with the back of a sanitation truck just after 5 pm on Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Miranda Held and her passenger 21-year-old Samuel Link, both of Cedar Falls, Iowa were killed when the SUV driven by Held rear-ended a sanitation truck while trying to pass several cars in a turn lane on Highway 20 near Farley, Iowa. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherril, Iowa was not injured.
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Wednesday July 27th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Yesterday was a great day at the fair and attendance was great. Take a look at the west parking lot at 5 pm.
Cuba City Lions Club is a Roaring Success Story
In the Tri-States, one doesn't have to look too far to see vibrant communities and organizations making tremendous contributions toward a high quality of life for area citizens. Whether in the form of significant financial awards like those recently announced by the Dubuque Racing Association or volunteer-run organizations such as...
Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
