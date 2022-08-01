Getting students ready for college and careers

www.wtoc.com
Savannah Tribune
Elevate Savannah Expands Program To DeRenne Middle School
Elevate Savannah, a local non-profit organization focused on building long-term life changing relationships with urban youth, is excited to announce expansion to DeRenne Middle School. Launched in the Fall of 2019 at A.E. Beach High School, this rapidly growing student mentor program will begin the 2022 school year with representation in all levels of the Savannah-Chatham County Schools. Due to the program’s success, they have expanded their team and their reach, to launch their first classroom at DeRenne Middle School starting this Fall.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. students return to class
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Once again, a new group of students will be starting off the new school year this time in Effingham County on Thursday. They are ready but also always staying on their toes as the first day is always a little hectic. Especially as the enrollment...
WJCL
Savannah-Chatham County students and staff head back to school
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Students and staff headed back to the classroom Wednesday. The first day of school was filled with lots of smiles, hugs, and even some dance moves at Robert W. Gadsden Elementary School. Principal Latasha Quarterman said the first day is always the best day.
wtoc.com
Statesboro’s Kiwanis Club starts program to pay for field trips
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro civic group wants to expand education for Bulloch County children. They’ve started a program to help pay for field trips right in their own backyard. The price of a child’s ticket on a field trip might not sound like much. But, multiply it...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS students return to school Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tens of Thousands of students in Chatham County are heading back to school Wednesday. And there are some changes parents and students need to know about before heading out the door. The district has pushed back bell times for some schools and prioritized certain students for...
wtoc.com
First full-time safety director for Screven County schools
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Screven County, the school district added a full-time safety director for this school year. A generation ago, people in rural communities would have thought a “school safety director” was something for the big cities. Now, more and more of them recognize the need for one in these times.
Photo Gallery: First Day of School
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — School is officially back in session! Thousands of local students are returning to school this week across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Students are making their way back to the classroom and we want to see their smiling faces! If you want to share your back-to-school photos to be featured on-air […]
wtoc.com
New records detail investigation on former Beach High JROTC instructor
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC Investigates obtained new documents from the Savannah-Chatham Public School District revealing more information about former JROTC instructor Harry Drayton Jr. He taught at Beach High School. Drayton turned himself into the Chatham County jail last month. Drayton was charged with child molestation and criminal attempt...
wtoc.com
Medical center expanding in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A familiar name in healthcare for our region prepares to add more room in Statesboro. A groundbreaking ceremony might just be catching up to the weeks and weeks of actual construction. But doctors from Optim say they need newer space, and more of it, to meet the regional demand for healthcare.
wtoc.com
All Anglers holding fishing derby for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new organization within the Alee Shriners has embraced the traditional mission of helping kids. The Alee Anglers will hold a free fishing derby for local kids at Lake Mayer next month and share their passion for fishing with young people in our community. Joining us...
wtoc.com
Restaurants in Savannah making meals for city workers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local restaurants are making sure city workers get fed this week while on the job. The group of volunteers are making 400 meals a day through out the work week. The meals are prepared for any city worker including police and first responders. The group...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Summer is coming to a close and the school year is only starting but that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Here are some great things to go to in Savannah this weekend. If you have an event coming up in Savannah on a weekend, be sure to send the details […]
No out-of-pocket COVID-19 testing kiosk now located in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tens of thousands of people in Georgia have died so far from COVID-19, with hundreds of deaths in Chatham County alone. The number continues to rise which is why testing for the disease is vital. Testing not only helps in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but it also allows for those […]
wtoc.com
Hinesville Police share back-to-school driving tips
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A return to school also means a return to traffic. Liberty County Schools are back in session as of Tuesday. Officials with the Hinesville Police Department say with students back in school, it often means more cars on the road, which is why it’s so important to be a safe driver.
Optim Orthopedics officially breaks ground on new Statesboro facility
The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce held an “official” groundbreaking on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for the new Optim Orthopedics 22,283-square-foot facility in Statesboro. Even though construction began in June, the chamber gathered Optim staff, doctors, leadership and the community to celebrate this momentous expansion. Watch the entire ceremony...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head using $200,000 of ARPA funds for sewer connection program
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is continuing to use its American Rescue Plan Act money to upgrade the area’s infrastructure. The town of Hilton Head is using $200,000 of ARPA funds for a sewer connection program that they hope will get the last 800 houses still using septic tanks on the island, onto one connected island program.
wtoc.com
Mark Roberston celebrates 45th anniversary at 98.7 The River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mark Robertson, the production director and morning talent at iHeart Media’s 98.7 The River, is celebrating 45 years at the same radio station. You’ve seen Mark on the air each November as WTOC members go over and flip the switch to start the non-stop Christmas music.
connectsavannah.com
'SAVANNAH FOOD CRAWLS' coming Spring 2023
So how’s your Summer going? By the time you read this, Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are back and rockin’ the Casbah. That’ll give a lot of you a bit of a reprieve with your time, no? Or are we not allowed to talk about those things publicly? Go ahead, celebrate, we won’t tell.
Savannah Tribune
Gilliard Weighs In On Community’s Discussion Of “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence” At The Hungry Club Forum
On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM, you, your neighbors and associates are invited to participate in Part 3 of one of the most well-received community-oriented discussions that the Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) has hosted in its sixteen-year history. Entitled, “Are We Safe from Savannah-Style Gun Violence? Some Unconventional Thoughts,” this free and open to the public forum is designed to delve into the framework for developing sound, replicable, and community-supported actions leading to solutions to reduce and minimize the instances of danger, death and destruction brought on by increasing gun violence in the Savannah-Chatham County area.
