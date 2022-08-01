Here’s all the new content coming in Sea of Thieves season 7

dotesports.com
Related
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
dotesports.com
All Guardian Angel changes in Apex Legends
Season 14 of Apex Legends is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic in quite a while. Looking to shake up the game’s meta, the team at Respawn Entertainment has made a number of sweeping balance changes, adjustments, and tweaks to help Apex feel both fair and fun. Among these changes are adjustments to some of the game’s gold gear.
TechRadar
How to use console commands in V Rising
From General in the Options Menu, select Console Enabled. Press the ` key on your keyboard (it’s right below the Esc key) If the vampire hunters are getting the best of you, you may need to learn how to use console commands in V Rising. This developer cheat menu will let you unlock the full extent of your vampiric powers (and do things like let you run the game borderless fullscreen windowed mode).
Polygon
Hitman 3’s new pirate map has a Monkey Island Easter egg
Monkey Island’s long-awaited sequel is set for release later this year, but Agent 47 and the Hitman series are celebrating its return a little early with a new Easter egg. In Hitman 3’s latest map, Pirate Island, players can find a sly nod to the series hidden in the environment, along with a puzzle worthy of an adventure game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to get the Titanium Chrome and Liquid Metal camos in Warzone
A new limited-time mode is coming in Call of Duty: Warzone, and two new camos will be available to unlock as part of it. The Titanium Trials LTM is a hardcore spin on the Iron Trials limited time mode, upping player HP to 300, and making the Tempered perk appear more frequently as ground loot. Additionally, players will begin each match with a Self-Revive Kit, and “core health regeneration takes longer to restore, making it a high-skill, high time-to-kill (TTK) game mode.”
dotesports.com
All confirmed League of Legends champions in Riot’s Project L
Since Riot Games revealed that it was working on a new League of Legends-based fighting game, fans of both the uber-popular MOBA and the fighting genre have been eagerly waiting for more information about the unnamed title, currently codenamed as Project L. Since the confirmation of Project L’s existence at...
dotesports.com
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
dotesports.com
How to get Nia in Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Longtime Xenoblade fans will no doubt recognize the Queen of Agnus in the latest installment of the series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Nia returns to the series after being a playable character in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and while she’s still working on the whole “behaving like royalty” thing, it’s clear she still retains plenty of her personality underneath all that regal speech.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Beat Silvercoat Ethel
Ethel, your beloved colony hero, is one of the bosses in "Xenoblade Chronicles 3." In fact, she's one of the first in the lengthy adventure across Aionios. Unfortunately, she's as tough as she's made out to seem. Players might not be able to wing it through this one without equipping at least half-decent gear and planning their line of attack.
dotesports.com
Is Project L free-to-play?
As confirmed in the developer’s latest dev diary, Project L will be free-to-play at launch and will likely feature a similar, ever-expanding content approach used by other Riot Games titles like League of Legends and VALORANT. The fighting game will have players controlling two different champions from the world...
411mania.com
The Top 8 Games of 2022 (So Far)
Welcome all to another edition of The 8 Ball! This week I’m here to talk about some of the better games that I’ve played in 2022, at least so far. There are a few big caveats here though, which I’ll get into. For one, neither site I write for, this and a different one has been getting a ton of games in. So honestly, I haven’t played a lot of the stuff that has even come out this year, since I’m having to use my own money, or occasionally get the games as gifts, to see current stuff. You may not have noticed that reviews here have slowed to a crawl. Second, this has been a pretty dire year in terms of overall releases. Not that there haven’t been great, and sometimes superb, games that have released this year so far, but compared to the release schedules of previous years, a bit “YIKES” would come up. This year, both in terms of actual releases and stuff I’ve played is so bad that I honestly couldn’t come up with a list of eight, 2022 games I’ve played, no matter the actual quality of them. So I’m actually including a game from last year on this list, which I played/enjoyed, simply because I got nothing else. With that said, understand these conditions when you make comments below, and enjoy:
Minecraft player is building all nine Pokemon regions in one playable map
The massive map will require the Minecraft Pixelmon mod
How to unlock flying in Shadowlands
Spread your wings during the final stretch of the current expansion.
Dead by Daylight studio's new game is a 'building-and-raiding' FPS
Meet Your Maker is coming in 2023, but a playtest is set to kick off in August. Dead by Daylight (opens in new tab) studio Behaviour Interactive unveiled a new "first-person building and raiding game" called Meet Your Maker that challenges players to build and raid sprawling, fortified outposts in the horrific wasteland of the future.
Polygon
HeroQuest expansion leans into replayability, giving players more characters to explore
Originally launched in 1989, HeroQuest — the cult-classic dungeon-crawling board game — is back. The latest edition arrived at retail in 2021 after a successful crowdfunding campaign. Now the designers at Avalon Hill are expanding the line, adding a new hero with unique and powerful abilities. Called the Rogue Heir of Elethorn, the swashbuckling hero will be available at retail starting in October. Pre-orders begin Wednesday.
dotesports.com
Riot details Sivir and Master Yi nerfs coming to League Patch 12.15
Master Yi and Sivir have quickly become two of the strongest League of Legends champions in recent patches—but that may be about to change. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead game designer for League, has shared a preview of all the balance changes coming to the game in Patch 12.15. Overall, six champions are expected to be hit with the nerf hammer, along with First Strike and Divine Sunderer.
dotesports.com
How to get the Captured Heart Charm and Surf Survivor Outfit in Dead by Daylight
Some of the greatest horror stories take place on the beach side, and with summer still in full swing, the popular multiplayer survival horror game Dead By Daylight is jumping in on the fun in the sun. The developers have announced a fun summer spinoff titled Hooked on You: A...
What Bonus Do Pokémaniacs Get for Pre-ordering ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Violet'?
If you're the type of gamer who is a completionist, then you've probably played a Pokémon title and gone nuts trying to capture every single monster there is to beef up your Pokédex. This includes "special event" monsters that could only be obtained in certain circumstances or exploiting in-game glitches, but that was back in the day. For the upcoming Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, you can get a special monster just by pre-ordering the games.
dotesports.com
Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘Y’ and ‘Y’
Wordle is a game that makes players guess a new five-letter word daily. There are only six attempts to get it right and the only clues available appear after the first attempt in the form of the letters that were used. The New York Times game is now set to...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendaries are literal motorcycles
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendaries have been revealed, and they’re just as terrifying as they are odd. The new duo coming in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was announced in a fresh trailer (opens in new tab), showing us what they’ll look like and how they’re used. And used they very much will be. These aren’t your average super rare pocket monsters, but genuinely functional Legendary creatures that look halfway between Frankenstein’s monster and a motorbike.
Comments / 0