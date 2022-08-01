Here’s all the new content coming in Sea of Thieves season 7

Welcome all to another edition of The 8 Ball! This week I’m here to talk about some of the better games that I’ve played in 2022, at least so far. There are a few big caveats here though, which I’ll get into. For one, neither site I write for, this and a different one has been getting a ton of games in. So honestly, I haven’t played a lot of the stuff that has even come out this year, since I’m having to use my own money, or occasionally get the games as gifts, to see current stuff. You may not have noticed that reviews here have slowed to a crawl. Second, this has been a pretty dire year in terms of overall releases. Not that there haven’t been great, and sometimes superb, games that have released this year so far, but compared to the release schedules of previous years, a bit “YIKES” would come up. This year, both in terms of actual releases and stuff I’ve played is so bad that I honestly couldn’t come up with a list of eight, 2022 games I’ve played, no matter the actual quality of them. So I’m actually including a game from last year on this list, which I played/enjoyed, simply because I got nothing else. With that said, understand these conditions when you make comments below, and enjoy:

