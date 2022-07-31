ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

By WLOX Staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

BCSO: Suspects arrested after victims followed from banks

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people from Texas were arrested in Florida after allegedly following victims from banks in Alabama’s Baldwin County and stealing their cash, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The pair -- Isaiah Satterfield, 25, and Bakaria Fisher, 25, both of Houston -- will...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Moss Point, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, MS
Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pascagoula, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Moss Point, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Accidents
County
Jackson County, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle teenagers charged with breaking into vehicles across the county

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four Citronelle teenagers face multiple charges related to car break-ins in Mobile. Officers arrested Rodney Shepard, Kearis Wilson, Jaurica Benjamin, and a 17-year-old on Tuesday. Investigators said the group burglarized vehicles in Mobile, Satsuma, and other parts of the county. They’re facing charges of unlawful breaking...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pascagoula River#Boating#River North#Accident#Wlox
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: 2 injured in head-on collision involving wrong-way driver on I-165

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were transported for treatment of their injuries following a head-on collision Tuesday morning on I-165 between Bay Bridge Road and Water Street involving a wrong-way driver. The Mobile Police Department said that at about 8:52 a.m. officers responded to the traffic accident on southbound...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
CITRONELLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bay Minette PD: Man turns himself in after South Street shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A man charged in a weekend shooting in Bay Minette turned himself in to authorities. On Saturday, the Bay Minette Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred on South Street. According to investigators, a woman was injured by gunfire and suffered a minor injury to her arm.
BAY MINETTE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple sewer overflows reported in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Water Works & Sewer has reported on sanitary sewer overflows that has resulted in spillages totaling more than 300,000 gallons this week, according to the Mobile County Health Department. On Monday and Tuesday, an overflow at the intersection of Chin and Butts streets released about...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of robbing Dollar Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man faces multiple charges after police say he held up a Dollar Tree store. Carlos Balams, 56, was arrested on charges of robbery, certain person forbidden to carry a gun possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to Dollar Tree at 5201 Cottage Hill Rd....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin’s new security system can cut time to initiate school lockdown to 5 seconds

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - If the unthinkable happens at Fairhope High School, an emergency lockdown is never more than a push of the button away. For the past two years, the school has served as the guinea pig for the Crisis Alert Network, an emergency system that links police and school employees in the event of an emergency. This year, the Baldwin County Public School System is taking the network countywide, at a cost of $1.8 million over the next five years.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rainy weather impacting local shipbuilding industry

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - The dark clouds, lightning and thunder -- depending on where you are -- the rain on the Gulf Coast can be hit or miss. “Not a lot of miss down here... It’s been every day four or five times a day - it floods us out. So it’s been a constant for us - the last two weeks at least -- maybe even longer,” said Greg Marshall, Marshall Marine Supply.
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy