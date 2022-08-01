Hundreds of new homes to be built on old mill site despite fears of 'over-development'

celebsbar.com
Related
My neighbour uses pegs to stop me parking on the grass outside his home but I pull them all out, it’s ridiculous
A RESIDENT has told how his neighbour keeps trying to stop him from parking on a grass verge by stabbing pegs in the ground. Defiant Steven Riley, 59, claims he has no choice but to yank the pegs out and park over them due to a lack of parking space on their street.
CARS・
Couple with 10 children branded 'childish' and 'petty' as court fines them £216 over row which saw them 'trap neighbour in her own home' by parking their car so close to hers she couldn't move it
A couple with ten children have been fined over a 'petty' war against their next door neighbour over street parking outside their adjoining terraced homes. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Fury over plans to erect huge 5G mast next to world-famous Victorian mansion
Furious villagers have blasted council bosses over plans to build a huge 5G mast next to a Victorian mansion dubbed the National Trust’s “jewel in the crown”. Plans have been submitted to erect a 25-meter (82-feet) high telecoms pole on land overlooking the world-famous Cragside House and Gardens, located in the town of Rothbury, Northumberland County, in the United Kingdom.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We've become the charity shop capital': Furious residents blast influx of second-hand stores 'taking over' their historic market town
Residents living in an historic market town have slammed an influx of second-hand stores amid claims it is becoming a 'charity shop capital'. A total of nine charity and second-hand shops are trading in the Northumberland town of Alnwick - including two Cancer Research outlets just yards apart. The ancient...
BBC
Bolton fishing lakes planned on site of former pig farm
A new fishing attraction could be made on the site of a former pig farm with the creation of five man-made lakes. The plans have been submitted for land at Umberton Farm in Bolton, Greater Manchester. If approved, the coarse fishery would include four lakes for fishing and a fifth...
Derelict state of abandoned takeaway shop sparks furious response - as sign posted on shopfront divides locals over call for 'vacant premises tax'
A resident in a beachside Melbourne suburb is so fed up with the derelict and abandoned shopfronts lining a main road, they have pasted a sign on one demanding that landlords be forced to pay a new tax. The sign taped on a St Kilda shop window called out the...
Comments / 0