Jordan, Alexander represent SLU on Stats Perform Preseason All-America Team

crescentcitysports.com
 2 days ago
crescentcitysports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News gives 5 keys to the Buffs’ 2022 campaign

Can Karl Dorrell’s team stun the world and win some more games this year after a 4-8 finish last year? Only time will tell. The consensus from a few outlets is the Colorado Buffaloes are going to win around four games. Others have insisted that the difficult schedule isn’t going to help the Buffs at all. Nonetheless, you need to play the games and see what happens. Maybe they will shock everybody and finish with more than four victories this year. Pete Fiutak of College Football News examined the 2022 campaign for the Buffs and gave five keys to this upcoming season. KEY TO...
BOULDER, CO
FanSided

UCF football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game

UCF football is now firmly in the Gus Malzahn era and, now that he’s starting to leave his imprint on the Knights, they should see a successful 2022 season. The first year for Gus Malzahn at the helm of the UCF football program may have been somewhat underwhelming for the standards of Knights fans but the former Auburn head coach dealt with a ton of adversity and was able to still piece together a terrific season.
ORLANDO, FL
bvmsports.com

Top 10 Wisconsin HS football players in Class of 2023

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (BVM) – The Wisconsin high school football season is set to begin in mid-August and in honor of that, a list of the 10 best Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) seniors has been put together. This list takes into account the seniors’ stats, team success and college offers. Here are the 10 best high school football players in the state of Wisconsin for the Class of 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

