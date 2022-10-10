ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Most Unionized Occupations

By Smartest Dollar
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsjuU_0h0i9kET00

Unions have been a driving force behind many reforms that are now fundamental labor protections, like the minimum wage, overtime pay, and child labor laws, and an influential interest in U.S. elections. But unionization has been on a steady downward trajectory in recent decades. Today, only one in 10 U.S. employees is a member of a union, less than half the share of union members 40 years ago. But for certain occupations, unions are well entrenched and likely to continue to be a force. Researchers calculated the union membership rate for occupations and ranked them accordingly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy