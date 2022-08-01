www.oregoncoastmagazine.com
Quake off Oregon Coast, Aug. 4
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 3. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
Two fires stopped along Trans-Pacific Highway
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association and North Bend Rural Fire District responded to two fires burning along the Trans-Pacific Highway Wednesday. Firefighters were able to stop the first fire at about a quarter of an acre and the second fire at 1 acre. The...
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 3
OHA report, Aug. 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,148 new, 854,082 total; Deaths: 30 new, 8.160 total; Hospitalized: 400, 24 fewer than last week (7/20). CHW report, Aug. 2, 2022 – New cases: 5; Active cases: 321; New deaths: 0, 166 total; Total cases: 12,669.
