Electric Police Vehicles from Ford

www.wgvunews.org
Related
fordauthority.com
More Ford Vehicles Stolen From Dearborn Storage Lot
The Ford F-Series line of pickups have remained near or at the top of the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s (NICB) Most Stolen Vehicles list for years now, including 2020, when the Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty ranked as the most common target for thieves, a result that the F-Series repeated in 2021. Most recently, a rash of thefts have plagued Ford-owned lots around the Detroit area, taking a toll on the automaker and the surrounding community. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this problem continues to rage on, as 15 additional Ford vehicles were stolen from a Dearborn storage lot this past weekend.
Chilling words of pilot reveal what happened moments before flight instructor Charles Crooks, 23, plunged his death
THE heartbreaking last words of a pilot revealed in a phone recording have what happened in the moments before a 23-year-old flight instructor plunged to his death from their plane. Charles Crooks’ grief-stricken family has been left looking for answers after the 23-year-old mysteriously "jumped" out of a plane without...
US News and World Report
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
TODAY.com
A co-pilot died after ‘exiting’ a small plane midflight. There’s now a mystery around what happened
Investigators are continuing to probe what exactly occurred in the skies above North Carolina to ascertain how a 23-year-old co-pilot took off for a work-related flight — and never landed. A small twin-engine plane with two co-pilots on board made an emergency landing Friday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford recalls more cars due to new malfunctions, see if your car is part of it
Following some engine fires that have occurred even while the ignition switches are off, Ford is extending a recall of thousands of cars and advising owners to park them outdoors.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company
By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
GM Unveils New Weapon Against Tesla and Ford
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report is pulling out all the stops to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report in the electric-vehicle market. The Detroit giant is inventive, with the recent launch of a...
fordauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Debuts As Redesigned Ford Ranger Rival
The Ford Ranger returned to the U.S. market for the 2019 model year following an extended absence, but this time around, it’s a mid-size pickup competing with the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Chevy Colorado. The all-new, next-generation Ranger has already launched in some other parts of the world, but won’t land in the U.S. until next year, alongside the new Ranger Raptor, marking the first of an eight-year production run. However, the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor will have the brand new 2023 Chevy Colorado to contend with soon, as that model – along with the Raptor-rival ZR2 – has been revealed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV
The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
CNBC
Ford CEO offers more clues about automaker's ambitious electric vehicle plans
Analysts have questioned whether Ford's plan to profitably build 2 million electric vehicles annually by 2026 is realistic, given tight supplies of batteries and skyrocketing mineral prices. CEO Jim Farley dropped some hints about Ford's plan to meet its goals during Ford's earnings call this past week. Electric vehicle batteries...
Ford's plan to take on Tesla involves letting customers order EVs online 'in their bunny slippers'
Unlike Tesla, which owns an in-house network of sales and servicing centers, Ford sells its cars through a network of franchisees.
The Mercedes-Benz EQB Is the Electric Luxury Compact SUV of the Future
The Mercedes-Benz EQB is an electric luxury compact SUV based on the Mercedes-Benz GLB. The EQB is the future of Mercedes luxury electric SUV models. Since the compact SUV segment is one of the most popular vehicle segments in the industry, the EQB could have a huge impact on the future of the Mercedes brand. Here’s why it’s such an impactful model.
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
Best Used Toyota Camry Model Years to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid
There's no denying the Toyota Camry is a reliable car to buy used. Find out here which models to look out for. The post Best Used Toyota Camry Model Years to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cadillac’s Head of Advanced Design Reveals More About the All-Electric Celestiq Concept
Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than half a century since Cadillac dominated the US luxury market. Over the past decades, the automaker rolled out show cars that promised to turn the hearts of the country—and the world—back to Detroit sheet metal. Yet despite the bold and often polarizing design concepts, such as the spaceship-like Voyage of the 1980s, the sinister Cien of the early 2000s and the elegant Elmiraj from 2013, Cadillac’s production cars often failed to measure up to the promises made by their eye-catching prologues. We’re hoping things are different this time around...
Comments / 0