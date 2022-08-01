Camp chatter: Sights and sounds of Nebraska QBs, a new OL coach and special teams drills

huskerextra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 6 Teddy Prochazka
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 6, Teddy Prochazka.
'Dudes are getting pancaked': Nebraska special teams practicing with renewed vigor this fall
LINCOLN – Bill Busch’s special teams practices require your mouthpiece. Last season, Nebraska's third unit lacked consistency, cohesion, even a coordinator. Five days into fall camp, however, the Huskers see an uptick in care. Busch’s drills encourage competition. His reps run at game speed. And his players hit...
Nebraska pitcher Shay Schanaman to stay with Huskers for fifth season
One of Nebraska’s veteran pitchers is returning for one more college baseball season. Senior right-hander Shay Schanaman will stay with the Huskers for a fifth year, he told The World-Herald on Wednesday. The Grand Island grad has been a starter the past two springs and logged team highs in innings (77) and strikeouts (76) in 2022.
Video: Watch Nebraska football press conference interviews
Check out Nebraska press conference video from the Huskers' media availability on Monday, including interviews from Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph, Sean Beckton and multiple Huskers. Then see more to see more of our Husker coverage from the Huskers' fall camp. Practice report: Mark Whipple says he's seen Nebraska's offense 'take...
Pick Six Podcast: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule
Sam McKewon and Jimmy Watkins rank the Nebraska football schedule from toughest to hardest. They also recap the first weeks of Husker football practice. Later, the crew ponders if the top five teams in the country will change much amid the NIL era. They close the show by looking a perplexing week for John Cook and Nebraska volleyball.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 8 Turner Corcoran
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 8, Turner Corcoran.
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 7 Quinton Newsome
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 7, Quinton Newsome.
Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality
LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting. The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach
When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Nebraska baseball gives speedy walk-on outfielder a 'home'
Daniel Young may remember his 22nd birthday as the day that saved his baseball career. That was Monday, when the outfielder from NJCAA Division III Tyler (Texas) Junior College committed to Nebraska. The opportunity came late in the process – he’ll report to Lincoln on Aug. 15 – and perhaps puts a wrap on Nebraska’s summer of frenzied roster movement.
Husker LB Luke Reimer makes second watch list of preseason
The nation is taking note of Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer, who was included on the Bednarik Award watch list Monday, his second of the summer. The Bednarik Award recognizes the best defensive player in the country, regardless of position. Last week, the former Lincoln North Star standout made the list for best linebacker — the Dick Butkus Award.
NU volleyball notes: Why Huskers don't feel like 'sideshow' to football program
CHICAGO — At Nebraska, volleyball players don’t feel like a sideshow to the football program. Volleyball in the Big Ten is popular, too, and the Big Ten Conference is trying to continue to elevate the sport with more matches on TV and on Monday, the first-ever Media Days for the sport.
John Cook says Nebraska was willing to go over scholarship limit to keep Kayla Caffey
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play for Nebraska volleyball this season. And coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days on Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page. Caffey announced late last week she...
Former Husker men's golf coach Brett Balak charged with DUI
Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
Corn This Way: Episode 6- Welcome to the statements and observations emporium
On today's episode of "Corn This Way," we recap an up and down day for Nebraska volleyball and check out the swag worthy videos from Husker football practice. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball.
