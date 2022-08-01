ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

#Wildfire#Infrastructure#Rcmp#Keremeos Naramata#Apex Mountain Resort
AccuWeather

Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. “It's continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we're in triple...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Smithonian

A Fast-Moving Wildfire Is Spreading Near Yosemite National Park

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park has spread to more than 18,000 acres, spurred on by drought, dry vegetation and dead trees. The blaze, which emergency responders have named the Oak Fire, has ballooned to become California’s largest so far this year. Since the fire began Friday afternoon, it...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

California declares state of emergency as McKinney wildfire scorches 62 square miles

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as the McKinney wildfire has now scorched more than 62 square miles in the state. Wildfires in both California and Montana expanded drastically during the night between Saturday and Sunday as windy and hot weather allowed the fires to close in on neighbourhoods, prompting evacuation orders for 100 homes on Saturday. A fire in Idaho was also expanding, according to the Associated Press. The McKinney Fire is taking over the Klamath National Forest in California after starting on Friday. It went from scorching just over one square mile to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Deadly McKinney Fire continues to burn out of control across Northern California

The state's largest fire this year only grew stronger on Monday, surpassing 55,000 acres of destruction and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state, leaving fatalities and structural damage in its wake. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days will only cause more trouble for firefighters trying to contain the monster blaze.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Scenic California river hamlet razed by deadly wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Northern California's McKinney fire is state's largest blaze this year

The McKinney fire in Northern California is now the largest to break out in the state this year. The fire started around 2:38 p.m. on Friday, and as of Sunday morning, it has burned more than 51,468 acres in the Klamath National Forest. The blaze is 0 percent contained, and has burned down several houses and is threatening hundreds of others. Officials said there are 650 firefighters on the scene, and they are prioritizing protecting Yreka, Fort Jones, and other communities in the Highway 96 corridor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ENVIRONMENT

