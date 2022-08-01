Evacuation order issued for B.C. resort village due to wildfire

nypressnews.com
Narcity
A Wildfire In BC Is Officially 'Out Of Control' & People Are Evacuating (PHOTOS)
There is an active wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that broke out on July 14 and has now led to multiple evacuation orders being issued. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has classified the incident as "Out of Control," and said there is "heavy smoke." The BCWS website said this classification means that...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Canadian village destroyed by wildfire in 2021 evacuated due to wildfire
The village of Lytton and Lytton First Nation are under evacuation orders again as a fire spreads nearby
Narcity
Hundreds Of BC Properties Have Been Evacuated After 80 Wildfires In 4 Days (PHOTOS)
There are multiple wildfires burning throughout B.C., which has led to hundreds of homes being evacuated. In an update on Monday, August 1, BC Wildfire Service said there was a "jump in the number of wildfires with 80 new fires in the last four days" with two "wildfires of note" in the province.
AOL Corp
Oak Fire live update: Wildfire ‘moving fast,’ jumps road and now threatens structures
A fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park quickly spread in the mountainous terrain of Mariposa County threatening to destroy more than 1,000 structures going into late Friday night. All the while, crews had not yet established any type of containment early on against the Oak Fire that had been burning...
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
People
Oregon Residents Arrest Man Accused of Starting Wildfires by Tying Him to Tree Until Cops Arrive
A man suspected of starting two wildfires in rural Oregon has been arrested with the help of three local residents who tied him to a tree. The citizen's arrest happened on Monday afternoon, after Trennon Smith, 30, allegedly started igniting fires while he walked along a gravel road, reported The New York Times.
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
Watch California's largest wildfire of the year spawn a massive 'fire cloud' visible from space
Weather satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have revealed "explosive growth" in a massive wildfire currently burning in northern California.
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. “It's continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area and we're in triple...
Smithonian
A Fast-Moving Wildfire Is Spreading Near Yosemite National Park
A wildfire near Yosemite National Park has spread to more than 18,000 acres, spurred on by drought, dry vegetation and dead trees. The blaze, which emergency responders have named the Oak Fire, has ballooned to become California’s largest so far this year. Since the fire began Friday afternoon, it...
Two bodies found in burned vehicle in path of raging California wildfire
Bodies discovered in state’s north-west near Oregon border as McKinney fire, which exploded in size over the weekend, turns deadly
California Fights Worst Wildfire of the Year, With More Than 51,000 Acres Scorched
The McKinney fire is tearing through Northern California, burning up over 51,000 acres of land near the Klamath National Forest. The fire began on July 29. It is zero percent contained by Sunday, July 31. The origin of the wildfire is still under investigation, and the cause is currently unknown.
A Hiker Tried to Burn a Spider. He Allegedly Sparked a Wildfire Instead.
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Here are some safety tips every adventurer should know: always tell someone where you’re going, pack extra layers of clothing, and...
I crossed the California border to hike the deepest lake in the US, Crater Lake National Park
Strolling past the visitor center at Crater Lake National Park toward Rim Trail, a wide, easy path that curls along the southwestern edge of the famous water feature, I felt ready to get my first eyeful of one of the world’s most astounding lakes. I had seen the photos...
California declares state of emergency as McKinney wildfire scorches 62 square miles
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as the McKinney wildfire has now scorched more than 62 square miles in the state. Wildfires in both California and Montana expanded drastically during the night between Saturday and Sunday as windy and hot weather allowed the fires to close in on neighbourhoods, prompting evacuation orders for 100 homes on Saturday. A fire in Idaho was also expanding, according to the Associated Press. The McKinney Fire is taking over the Klamath National Forest in California after starting on Friday. It went from scorching just over one square mile to...
Deadly McKinney Fire continues to burn out of control across Northern California
The state's largest fire this year only grew stronger on Monday, surpassing 55,000 acres of destruction and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state, leaving fatalities and structural damage in its wake. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days will only cause more trouble for firefighters trying to contain the monster blaze.
Scenic California river hamlet razed by deadly wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
Northern California's McKinney fire is state's largest blaze this year
The McKinney fire in Northern California is now the largest to break out in the state this year. The fire started around 2:38 p.m. on Friday, and as of Sunday morning, it has burned more than 51,468 acres in the Klamath National Forest. The blaze is 0 percent contained, and has burned down several houses and is threatening hundreds of others. Officials said there are 650 firefighters on the scene, and they are prioritizing protecting Yreka, Fort Jones, and other communities in the Highway 96 corridor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
