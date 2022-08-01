Health officials advise precautions after West Nile virus found in 2 more Utah counties

www.ksl.com
Related
upr.org
West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties
While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
ksl.com
'Substantial' number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah
TAYLORSVILLE — Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that they have received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
ksl.com
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
Trench could help Utah better prepare for earthquakes
Scientists have dug a pair of trenches in a field near I-215, giving them a rare look at the West Valley fault line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
ksl.com
Drought report: July monsoons help Utah's soil moisture levels, but dry conditions persist
SALT LAKE CITY — This month's monsoonal storms have helped improve Utah's soil moisture conditions, but they've done little to improve drought conditions, state water officials said Friday. Utah's soil moisture levels are "trending slightly above normal" for the end of July, according to a weekly drought report compiled...
kjzz.com
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
RELATED PEOPLE
upr.org
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Payson man drowns at Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Payson man drowned Saturday at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
ksl.com
Who is behind the slow down 'grandmas at play' signs in Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — A District 2 councilman in Salt Lake City has taken the issue of speeding in neighborhoods personally. In a self-funded project, Alejandro Puy has created innovative signs he hopes will get the attention of drivers in West Salt Lake neighborhoods. And it seems that the...
kjzz.com
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about, or provide any statements...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
Gephardt Daily
Residents praise firefighters for quick response to Tooele County wildfire
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, August 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of Tooele County are praising firefighters who managed to contain a fast-moving wildfire late Sunday afternoon. In an online incident log, the Meadow Brook Fire was first reported at 5:20 p.m. burning in “short grass.”. According to the...
ksl.com
Man shot, killed by police near Utah-Arizona border
ST. GEORGE — A man was shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border Wednesday, after police say officers responded to a report of a man "acting erratically and brandishing a weapon." A call came in to the Utah Highway Patrol at 7:21 a.m., saying there was a...
Comments / 0