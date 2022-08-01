Temple Owls Men's Basketball Signs 6'5" Vanderbilt Transfer Guard Shane Dezonie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck and killed near his home on Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia, police say. Police identified the man as Joelil Foy of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street just before 7 p.m. Foy was heavily bleeding and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., according to authorities. Foy was a founding member of the South Philly singing group Brotherly Love. Talent manager Charlie Mack discovered the group in 2012 and they once sang for President Barack Obama. He said Foy was a very talented baritone and bass singer who filled his family with love, joy and incredible memories. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO