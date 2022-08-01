ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple Owls Men's Basketball Signs 6'5" Vanderbilt Transfer Guard Shane Dezonie

By Temple University
bcsnn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bcsnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Temple News

Big 5 alumni team up for The Basketball Tournament

As rain poured down, Philadelphia’s own Big 5 college alumni took the floor at Rucker Park in a first-round regional matchup in The Basketball Tournament on July 16. The televised affair, TBT’s first-ever outdoor game, turned into a private competitive matchup after a rain delay forced a relocation to Gauchos Gym in the Bronx.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Takes Action After Some Students Leave Heaps Of Garbage Behind In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking action to clean up part of North Philadelphia Thursday after neighbors complained about heaps of garbage left behind by some students who recently moved out. Crews used shovels and a lot of manpower to clear furniture and piles of junk left on sidewalks in North Philadelphia. “We’re on a mission. We’re gonna try to help Temple University and the city of Philadelphia to get rid of some of this ugliness,” Darnell Scott said. Scott is with the community-based organization One Day At a Time. It’s contracted by Temple to pick up trash off of city streets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
City
Vanderbilt, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Tobyhanna, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
MyChesCo

$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Teenage Boy Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say the 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Mckie
CBS Philly

From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green.   “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said.   But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot At Wedding Reception In Philadelphia’s Feltonville Section After Fight: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight at a wedding reception ended with a guest shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section. Police tell CBS3 the wedding was cut short due to a physical altercation between a group of women that ultimately led to a shooting. On Wednesday just after 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 4200 block of Macalester Street. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say a fight between several wedding guests eventually spilled to the outside of the wedding venue....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple University#The Temple#Vanderbilt Transfer Guard#Brewster Academy
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Neck, Killed Near His House In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck and killed near his home on Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia, police say. Police identified the man as Joelil Foy of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street just before 7 p.m. Foy was heavily bleeding and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., according to authorities. Foy was a founding member of the South Philly singing group Brotherly Love. Talent manager Charlie Mack discovered the group in 2012 and they once sang for President Barack Obama. He said Foy was a very talented baritone and bass singer who filled his family with love, joy and incredible memories. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!

Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
fox29.com

Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Loaded Shotgun and Marijuana Found in Wilmington Car Stop

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and three juveniles on gun and gun charges. Authorities state that on July 21 at approximately 3:08 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of North Lombard Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Rayshawn Selby, a 17-year-old male juvenile and two 15-year-old male juveniles. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number, and 1 gram of marijuana. All four subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Three Charged With Beating Claymont Man To Death, Dumping His Body

Delaware State Police have arrested Justin Locke, 20, and Jeffrey Labarge, 22, both of Claymont, DE for Assault 1st Degree after an incident last weekend, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 11:41 pm, the Delaware State Police Troop...
CLAYMONT, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy