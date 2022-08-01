Temple Owls Men's Basketball Signs 6'5" Vanderbilt Transfer Guard Shane Dezonie

www.bcsnn.com
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Temple News
Big 5 alumni team up for The Basketball Tournament
As rain poured down, Philadelphia’s own Big 5 college alumni took the floor at Rucker Park in a first-round regional matchup in The Basketball Tournament on July 16. The televised affair, TBT’s first-ever outdoor game, turned into a private competitive matchup after a rain delay forced a relocation to Gauchos Gym in the Bronx.
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
billypenn.com
Debate over new Rittenhouse benches; Philly’s bad property assessments; Phillies add ‘Thor’ to lineup | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. New Rittenhouse benches: hostile or accessible architecture?. After a two-year fundraising campaign, Rittenhouse Square has 160 new benches. They’re longer — and have a...
Temple University Takes Action After Some Students Leave Heaps Of Garbage Behind In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking action to clean up part of North Philadelphia Thursday after neighbors complained about heaps of garbage left behind by some students who recently moved out. Crews used shovels and a lot of manpower to clear furniture and piles of junk left on sidewalks in North Philadelphia. “We’re on a mission. We’re gonna try to help Temple University and the city of Philadelphia to get rid of some of this ugliness,” Darnell Scott said. Scott is with the community-based organization One Day At a Time. It’s contracted by Temple to pick up trash off of city streets...
NBC Philadelphia
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly Area
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have your ticket for the Saturday, July 30 Powerball drawing? If not, you might want to head on over to Posh Fuel & Food in Philadelphia! That’s because they just sold a ticket worth $150,000!. The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement. This is...
Atlantic City Police Name 17 Men Arrested For Child Luring With Help From YouTubers (VIDEO)
A total of 17 men have been arrested for luring children in Atlantic City with help from concerned citizens who bust child predators online.The citizens were identified by BreakingAC as MrWEB and Predator Catcher PA. MrWEB recently posted a video called "JUSTICE- Thank You Atlantic County Poli…
West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Teenage Boy Injured: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say the 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
I-95 crash leaves 3 injured during 'Christmas in July' toy run in Philadelphia
The collision happened on I-95 near between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue exits in Philadelphia.
North Philadelphia homicide victim shot multiple times at close range: Police
At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.
From Lemonade Stand To Dillonades Franchise, A Philly Black-Owned Success Story
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Black mother-and-son team is behind a drink sensation in Philadelphia. It’s the freshly squeezed, fruit-infused Dillionade’s and the company is Black-owned. The small lemonade company started in the heart of North Philadelphia with just the owner, Tiffany Green. “I actually started with cups with lids, and then we went into a bottle,” Green said. But today, Dillonades can be found in major grocery stores like ShopRite. Dillionade’s currently produces more than 14,000 bottles of lemonade a month but at the heart of it all is Green’s son Dillion, the real face of it all. “I got the face,” Dillon said. Tiffany’s...
Woman Shot At Wedding Reception In Philadelphia’s Feltonville Section After Fight: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fight at a wedding reception ended with a guest shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section. Police tell CBS3 the wedding was cut short due to a physical altercation between a group of women that ultimately led to a shooting. On Wednesday just after 9 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 4200 block of Macalester Street. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police say a fight between several wedding guests eventually spilled to the outside of the wedding venue....
23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Crash ID'd As Former HS Lacrosse Player
A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a Howell crash Friday, July 29, police said. Dakota Neron was on a 2019 Yamaha bike when he veered off of Norse Drive when he veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media reports citing Howell police. The...
Man Shot In Neck, Killed Near His House In South Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the neck and killed near his home on Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia, police say. Police identified the man as Joelil Foy of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street just before 7 p.m. Foy was heavily bleeding and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., according to authorities. Foy was a founding member of the South Philly singing group Brotherly Love. Talent manager Charlie Mack discovered the group in 2012 and they once sang for President Barack Obama. He said Foy was a very talented baritone and bass singer who filled his family with love, joy and incredible memories. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
fox29.com
Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned deadly when the driver of a motorcycle was killed Monday night. Police say a speeding Suzuki Samurai collided with a Cadillac that was exiting a parking lot onto the 7200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Castor. The motorcycle driver, identified as 30-year-old...
Loaded Shotgun and Marijuana Found in Wilmington Car Stop
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and three juveniles on gun and gun charges. Authorities state that on July 21 at approximately 3:08 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of North Lombard Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Rayshawn Selby, a 17-year-old male juvenile and two 15-year-old male juveniles. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 12-gauge shotgun with an obliterated serial number, and 1 gram of marijuana. All four subjects were taken into custody without incident.
firststateupdate.com
Police Three Charged With Beating Claymont Man To Death, Dumping His Body
Delaware State Police have arrested Justin Locke, 20, and Jeffrey Labarge, 22, both of Claymont, DE for Assault 1st Degree after an incident last weekend, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 11:41 pm, the Delaware State Police Troop...
