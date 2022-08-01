Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats

www.laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Farmer's Market canceled for Aug. 4
GILFORD — Due to substantial heat and humidity expected Thursday, Aug. 4, the Gilford Farmer's Market vendors have decided to cancel this week's farmer's market. Support your local farm stands until the Thursday, Aug. 11 farmer's market on the Methodist Church lawn, 18 Wesley Way.
NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers
Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Donka Facciolo of Laconia
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers and Lakes Region Community Services features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The columns will share their life journeys, struggles, triumphs, and aspirations. They think readers will find that their goals and dreams are not so different from their own.
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
Sleep in $65 A Frame On Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire... We have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
NH’s 40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally Happening This Weekend
It's back, and we're so ready. On the first full weekend of August each year, the Suncook Valley Rotary hosts a free, family-friendly hot air balloon rally. The long-anticipated weekend is almost here, and the 40th annual event will be happening this Friday through Sunday, August 5-7. While you unfortunately...
Planning Board OKs 12 affordable apartments on Blueberry Lane
LACONIA — Construction of 12 affordable apartments has been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The 12 units will be built on open land at the Laconia Housing Authority’s Perley Pond Townhouses’ complex at 57 Blueberry Lane.
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
High humidity, spotty showers expected Friday after record-breaking heat hit New Hampshire Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be very humid Friday with another chance for on-and-off showers or storms to pop up. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and records fell Thursday in New Hampshire as temperatures soared across the state, hitting 100 degrees in Rochester for the first time in 11 years.
Brian L. Corbin Sr., 50
LACONIA — Brian Lee Corbin Sr., 50, husband of Lisa Catherine (Pelletier) Corbin, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at a Concord hospice facility, following a year-long courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 8, 1972 in Caribou, Maine, the son of Irvan Taggett and Gail Corbin....
'All Books Must Go' at Nichols Library book sale on Aug. 13
CENTER HARBOR — Shelves at the James E. Nichols Memorial Library are nearly collapsing under the weight of too many great books. In order to lessen the load and make room for new releases, the Library will hold a "Summer Clearance Book Sale" on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library lawn. All books must go.
I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
Fire chief tapped as next city manager
LACONIA — Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, who has served with the city’s fire department for 25 years, will be the next city manager. Beattie is scheduled to be officially appointed the city's chief executive next Monday, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and the City Council wrote in a statement Wednesday.
Investigation continues at Northfield home where bodies of woman, 2 children found
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — An active investigation continued Thursday morning at a Northfield home where the bodies of a woman and two children were discovered Wednesday. The state police Major Crimes Unit arrived at 56 Wethersfield Drive just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Sources told News 9 that Northfield and state...
Humane Society receives $600,000 donation from estate of Richard Coggon
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Humane Society received a donation of $600,000 Wednesday from the estate of Richard H. Coggon II. Coggon died in 2021, leaving behind a legacy as an educator and advocate. Humane Society Director Charles Stanton wrote in a press release that Coggon was a “generous supporter of New Hampshire Humane Society and was known to have a deep and sincere love for all animals.”
3 bags gone, plenty more to go: Textile recycling made easy in Manchester
MANCHESTER, NH – I’ve been oddly excited to try out the city’s new textile recycling service. Through a partnership with Helpsy, the process of recycling textiles is simple. The overarching goal is to reduce the amount of clothing that end up in landfills – in 2021 alone, the company diverted nearly 30 million pounds of textiles from landfills through a combination of clothing drives, home pickups, thrift store partners and clothing receptacles.
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
Julian H. Richards, 89
LACONIA — Julian Henry Richards, 89, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a wonderful life and an 18-month battle with cancer. Julie, as he liked to be called, was born in St. Johnsbury, VT, on November 13, 1932. He was the only child of Julian L. Richard and Marie L. “Alice” Richard (Bourgoin).
