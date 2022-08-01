Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services Responded to Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend Due to Lightning Strikes.

wbhfradio.org
Gwinnett townhome severely damaged after water heater catches fire
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is without a home after their townhome caught fire on Tuesday. Firefighters say they were called to Baywood Tree Lane in Snellville just before 7 p.m. when one of the residents called 911 and said their smoke alarm had gone off and they were working to warn others about the fire.
pickensprogress.com
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure
Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
CBS 46
Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen. Georgia 511 officials...
weisradio.com
Single-Vehicle Rollover Reported in Gaylesville on Tuesday
At around 11:30 Tuesday morning – Gaylesville Fire Department units, Atrium/Floyd EMS and Alabama State Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover in Gaylesville. Cherokee Electric Co op was called to the scene as well. The truck was reportedly heading toward the four-way stop and at...
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road. The Gordon County...
accesswdun.com
Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto
The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Suspects caught on camera stealing from Bartow County construction site
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Bartow County are asking for help identifying two people suspected of a theft at a construction site. Officials say the two individuals were seen on security cameras at a home construction site off Hodges Mine Road on June 6. In the footage taken at...
Man hospitalized after several men fired shots at him while he was driving, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man was transported to a local hospital after he told police he was shot while driving. On Aug. 1 police were called to South Hairston Rd. and Covington Hwy after reports of someone being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, August 3, 2022 report below.
wbhfradio.org
Accident That Shut Down U.S. 411 Sunday Was Fatal
An accident that shut down all lanes on U.S. 411 near Industrial Park Road on Sunday afternoon was fatal. At 06:26, Georgia State Patrol troopers went to a 5-car collision. A preliminary report states that a grey Dodge Avenger was traveling south beyond Industrial Park Road in Cartersville. Four vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 411, approaching the Avenger.
wrwh.com
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia deputies kill suspect during undercover drug investigation
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia's Gordon County have shot and killed a suspect during an undercover investigation into illegal drugs in the county. According to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 9:30 p.m., undercover detectives were at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road during an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.
wbhfradio.org
Man Shot Near Acworth
A man was shot outside a residence on Hall Street north of Acworth on Friday afternoon. The victim said he went to talk to his estranged wife when the suspect told him to leave. The victim allegedly asked, “are you going to pull your little gun out.” When the suspect reportedly pulled his gun out, the victim purportedly said, “shoot me,” so the suspect shot one round into the victim’s right upper thigh.
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, August 1, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated...
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
SWAT standoff underway | Person barricaded at Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex in Riverdale Monday evening, according to Clayton County Police.
fox5atlanta.com
Flags ordered at half-staff Thursday to honor beloved Fairburn police officer
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Flags over the Georgia Capitol will be lowered on Thursday to honor a beloved Fairburn police sergeant, who was killed in a car crash last week. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree, 54, will be honored on the day of his Celebration of Life and a week after being killed in a car accident in Douglas County.
