ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartow County, GA

Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services Responded to Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend Due to Lightning Strikes.

wbhfradio.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wbhfradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
pickensprogress.com

Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure

Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
JASPER, GA
CBS 46

Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen. Georgia 511 officials...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Single-Vehicle Rollover Reported in Gaylesville on Tuesday

At around 11:30 Tuesday morning – Gaylesville Fire Department units, Atrium/Floyd EMS and Alabama State Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover in Gaylesville. Cherokee Electric Co op was called to the scene as well. The truck was reportedly heading toward the four-way stop and at...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White, GA
Bartow County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Bartow County, GA
City
Bartow, GA
City
Acworth, GA
City
Emerson, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
accesswdun.com

Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto

The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
ALTO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Structure Fires#Appliance#Bcfes#Thermal Imaging Cameras
wbhfradio.org

Accident That Shut Down U.S. 411 Sunday Was Fatal

An accident that shut down all lanes on U.S. 411 near Industrial Park Road on Sunday afternoon was fatal. At 06:26, Georgia State Patrol troopers went to a 5-car collision. A preliminary report states that a grey Dodge Avenger was traveling south beyond Industrial Park Road in Cartersville. Four vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 411, approaching the Avenger.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck

(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia deputies kill suspect during undercover drug investigation

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Georgia's Gordon County have shot and killed a suspect during an undercover investigation into illegal drugs in the county. According to reports from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, on Monday at 9:30 p.m., undercover detectives were at the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road during an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

Man Shot Near Acworth

A man was shot outside a residence on Hall Street north of Acworth on Friday afternoon. The victim said he went to talk to his estranged wife when the suspect told him to leave. The victim allegedly asked, “are you going to pull your little gun out.” When the suspect reportedly pulled his gun out, the victim purportedly said, “shoot me,” so the suspect shot one round into the victim’s right upper thigh.
ACWORTH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy