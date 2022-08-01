Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services Responded to Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend Due to Lightning Strikes.

A man was shot outside a residence on Hall Street north of Acworth on Friday afternoon. The victim said he went to talk to his estranged wife when the suspect told him to leave. The victim allegedly asked, “are you going to pull your little gun out.” When the suspect reportedly pulled his gun out, the victim purportedly said, “shoot me,” so the suspect shot one round into the victim’s right upper thigh.

ACWORTH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO