More Than 100 Pounds of Marijuana Seized from I-15 Traffic Stop

St. George, UT) -- An Arizona man is being held in the Washington County Jail waiting to be extradited to Idaho for a murder charge. Klee Morrison of Littlefield, Arizona was set to be released after being arrested for a federal parole violation, but authorities kept him locked up after learning of the murder of 41-year-old Julio Lopez in Heyburn, Idaho. Lopez was killed January 2nd and Idaho officials accuse Morrison and brother Kalob Morrison of the murder.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO