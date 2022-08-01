More Than 100 Pounds of Marijuana Seized from I-15 Traffic Stop

890kdxu.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
Driver arrested after hitting at least five cars near Washington
A driver was taken into custody near Washington for reckless driving after crashing into at least five vehicles Tuesday afternoon.
Arizona Man Held In Washington County On Idaho Murder Charge
St. George, UT) -- An Arizona man is being held in the Washington County Jail waiting to be extradited to Idaho for a murder charge. Klee Morrison of Littlefield, Arizona was set to be released after being arrested for a federal parole violation, but authorities kept him locked up after learning of the murder of 41-year-old Julio Lopez in Heyburn, Idaho. Lopez was killed January 2nd and Idaho officials accuse Morrison and brother Kalob Morrison of the murder.
Missing teen girl found in St. George man's bedroom
A St. George man was arrested and faces a felony charge after a missing 14-year-old girl was located by police in his bedroom.
St. George man arrested for allegedly enticing a minor
ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man has been charged with enticing a minor by internet or text after he was discovered with an Enoch girl, police say. Cameron Carr, 21, was ordered held without bail after his arrest Saturday after he was...
Washington Co. cities pass strict landscaping ordinances in drought
Cities across Washington County have passed a series of strict ordinances on landscaping and water use, hoping to save billions of gallons of water in the ongoing drought.
Cyclist Hurt In Fall At Zion National Park
(St. George, UT) -- A 19-year-old mountain bike rider is hospitalized after a 60-foot fall at Zion National Park. He was riding off-road on the east side of the park in an area closed to bikes. He broke several bones in the fall. He was airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital.
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Southern Utah, especially areas in and near Cedar City and Moab, has been experiencing floods Sunday and could continue to do so.
St. George Knocks Off Merchants
The 19U Merchants competed in the state tournament, which took place the final week in July. Helper opened the bracket with a 9-5 win over Bear River followed by a win against Stansbury in a close 8-7 matchup. The Merchants then found themselves on the wrong side of a one-run...
