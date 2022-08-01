Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson To Step Down Next Year

Kristine Donahue, RN, has been promoted to president of the Beaumont Hospitals in Taylor, Trenton and Wayne. “Kristine has a proven track record of collaborating with clinical care teams and she has extensive experience with these three campuses. Her dedication to the Taylor, Trenton and Wayne region shines through in every conversation I have had with her,” Beaumont Health president Dr. Benjamin Schwartz said.

WAYNE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO