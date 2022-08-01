ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Will the Market React to Barnes Group Inc (B) Stock Getting a Bullish Rating

 2 days ago
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
InvestorPlace

Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2

Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
Motley Fool

Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, Nio, Check Point Software and more

Boeing (BA) – Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, averting – for now – a strike that could have begun today. Separately, sources tell CNBC the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket.
Motley Fool

Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday

Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Recap: Berry Global Group Q3 Earnings

Berry Global Group BERY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Berry Global Group beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $1.94. Revenue was up $51.00 million from...
Benzinga

BrightSpire Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights

BrightSpire Capital BRSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same...
Benzinga

U.S. Xpress Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights

U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $78.68 million from...
Benzinga

Paycom Gets Thumbs Up From Analysts Post Q2 Beat; Shares Pop

Paycom Software, Inc PAYC clocked 31% revenue growth in Q2 to $317 million, beating the consensus of $309 million. EPS of $1.26 beat the consensus of $1.12. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester had a Market Perform rating with a price target of $368. Expectations were high into the print, with PAYC generally a consensus favorite in investor discussions, he noted.
Benzinga

Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.68%, reporting an EPS of $12.07 versus an estimate of $10.17. Revenue was up $132.15 million from the same...
Benzinga

G1 Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

G1 Therapeutics GTHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. G1 Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

O-I Glass: Q2 Earnings Insights

O-I Glass OI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. O-I Glass beat estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $118.00 million from the same...
Zacks.com

Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings Beat, '22 View Bearish

ZBRA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $6.09 from non-recurring items) of $4.22 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom-line increased year over year. Total revenues of $1,468 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,446.7 million. The top line increased 6.6% year...
960 The Ref

US stocks rise following solid earnings reports

Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports from big companies including Starbucks. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to an almost 2-month high, while the Nasdaq gained 2.6%. Both indexes more than recouped losses earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies ended 1.4% higher.
Benzinga

Recap: Criteo Q2 Earnings

Criteo CRTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 34.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was down $5.71 million from the same period last...
