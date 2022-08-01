How Will the Market React to Barnes Group Inc (B) Stock Getting a Bullish Rating

www.investorsobserver.com
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks
With Venmo and more, PayPal is a growing force in the fintech universe. Broadcom is a huge chipmaker, and it's aiming to grow more, in part via a huge acquisition. Amazon.com has more irons in the fire than most people realize. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
InvestorPlace
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2
Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish lower after volatile trading session
Stocks finished lower on Tuesday following a volatile trading session that saw the Nasdaq gain over 1% at its highs and the Dow ultimately lose more than 1%. When the closing bell rang on Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down 0.66%, the Dow off 1.22%, and the Nasdaq down 0.16%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, Nio, Check Point Software and more
Boeing (BA) – Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, averting – for now – a strike that could have begun today. Separately, sources tell CNBC the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday
Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Recap: Berry Global Group Q3 Earnings
Berry Global Group BERY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Berry Global Group beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $1.94. Revenue was up $51.00 million from...
BrightSpire Capital: Q2 Earnings Insights
BrightSpire Capital BRSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BrightSpire Capital beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same...
U.S. Xpress Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Insights
U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. U.S. Xpress Enterprises missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $78.68 million from...
via.news
Zebra Technologies Stock Falls 8% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Underperform Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) fell 8.06% to $329.52 at 15:32 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.18% to $12,391.72, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
Paycom Gets Thumbs Up From Analysts Post Q2 Beat; Shares Pop
Paycom Software, Inc PAYC clocked 31% revenue growth in Q2 to $317 million, beating the consensus of $309 million. EPS of $1.26 beat the consensus of $1.12. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester had a Market Perform rating with a price target of $368. Expectations were high into the print, with PAYC generally a consensus favorite in investor discussions, he noted.
Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graham Hldgs GHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 18.68%, reporting an EPS of $12.07 versus an estimate of $10.17. Revenue was up $132.15 million from the same...
G1 Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
G1 Therapeutics GTHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. G1 Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 9.8%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $3.97 million from the same...
O-I Glass: Q2 Earnings Insights
O-I Glass OI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. O-I Glass beat estimated earnings by 12.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.65. Revenue was up $118.00 million from the same...
Zacks.com
Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings Beat, '22 View Bearish
ZBRA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding $6.09 from non-recurring items) of $4.22 per share, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom-line increased year over year. Total revenues of $1,468 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,446.7 million. The top line increased 6.6% year...
US stocks rise following solid earnings reports
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports from big companies including Starbucks. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to an almost 2-month high, while the Nasdaq gained 2.6%. Both indexes more than recouped losses earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies ended 1.4% higher.
Recap: Criteo Q2 Earnings
Criteo CRTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Criteo beat estimated earnings by 34.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was down $5.71 million from the same period last...
