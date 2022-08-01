MLB Rumour Roundup: Blue Jays among teams in on Frankie Montas

www.sportsnet.ca
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Orioles Trey Mancini deal?
The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles, but who won the deal?. The Houston Astros have pulled off an early-MLB Trade Deadline shocker by acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles while being apart of a huge 3-team trade. The Astros had been on the hunt for a first...
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade
The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
MLB trade grades: Who won the Braves-Astros deal for Jake Odorizzi?
The Braves and Astros pulled off a late-night trade. Atlanta acquired Jake Odorizzi for relief pitcher Will Smith, who will head to Houston. A late-night stunner occurred in the MLB Verse on the night before the MLB trade deadline. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves agreed to a swap of pitchers, a rare 1-for-1 deal of MLB players.
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays have been in talks with the Angels about Noah Syndergaard and Raisel Iglesias
Interestingly, the Jays originally drafted Syndergaard in the 2010 draft but traded him to the New York Mets for the reigning NL Cy Young winner, R.A. Dickey. Pitching with the Mets, the righty was known for his high velocity, as he sat in the upper 90s for a time. However, after the surgery, his velocity dropped to the mid-90s.
TMZ.com
San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto
11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
Did Frankie Montas acquisition indicate issue with 1 Yankees pitcher?
The New York Yankees made an exciting addition to their pitching staff on Monday, but the news might not be so exciting for another Yankees starter. Righty starter Frankie Montas was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Prospects Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, JP Sears, and Cooper Bowman went to Oakland with righty reliever Lou Trivino accompanying Montas to New York.
Bleacher Report
Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino Traded to Yankees from Athletics for Prospects
The New York Yankees acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Oakland received minor league pitchers JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and Luis Medina and infielder Cooper Bowman in return. YES Network's Jack Curry first reported the deal. Trivino is the second reliever...
Yankees: Frankie Montas debut comes at incredibly ironic time
The New York Yankees bolstered their starting rotation with the addition of Frankie Montas shortly before the MLB trade deadline. The New York Yankees missed out on Luis Castillo at this year’s trade deadline. They paid for that dearly on Wednesday afternoon as the former Cincinnati Reds ace was lights out in his debut for the Seattle Mariners.
