Patriots Put The Pads on For the First Time This Summer – Day Five Training Camp Recap

California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
Jets’ Zach Wilson Opens Up About Deleting Social Media Apps
The quarterback plans to focus on his game and what his coaching staff and team want to tell him, rather than people on social media.
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 4: Matt Ryan Airs it Out, Defense Wins the Finale
The Colts threw the pads on for the first time on Tuesday. Quarterback Matt Ryan had a big pass connection in practice, but the defense won in the end.
Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp
The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
CBS Sports
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 5: Rookie Tyquan Thornton Flashes Speed
Players donned pads for Monday’s practice, which featured a lot more physicality.
11 free-agent DT options for the Falcons to consider
On Tuesday, Falcons defensive tackle Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles in a non-contact practice injury, creating a need for more depth on the interior of the team’s defensive line. While it’s unlikely Atlanta will add a high-priced free agent, the team will probably look to sign someone to take...
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.'s first full day of practice highlights Day 3 of training camp for the Houston Texans.
Yardbarker
Falcons players impressing in their new positions
The Falcons are experimenting with players in new positions, and they’re impressing the coaching staff. Avery Williams, who returned punts and kicks last year, has switched from cornerback to running back. Feleipe Franks , a backup quarterback in 2021, has switched to tight end. And Ryan Neuzil slid inside to center from guard. All of whom have garnered praise from Arthur Smith.
deseret.com
Could Tyler Allgeier become the Atlanta Falcons’ starting running back as a rookie?
Former BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier became one of the better stories in college football last season, as he went from being a walk-on linebacker to tied for first in rushing touchdowns and third in rushing yards. Allgeier was subsequently taken in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL...
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
