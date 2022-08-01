Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria host Community Night Out

www.voiceofalexandria.com
Splash pad/giant sprinkler a hit at Community Night Out Tuesday night
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria version of Community Night out took place on Tuesday night at City Park in Alexandria. It was a very hot day with temperatures in the lower 90s, and with dew points in the mid to upper 70s, it felt even hotter. Members of the Alexandria Fire Department, who were also on hand for the event, found a creative way to keep the kids cool during the event as they used their new boom truck to make a giant sprinkler. Fire Chief Jeff Karrow says they decided to do a "splash pad" to help keep the kids cool.
Alexandria's Community Night Out set for Tuesday night at City Park
(Alexandria, MN)--On Tuesday, August 2nd the Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria will join forces with thousands of communities nationwide in a celebration of community togetherness. They will be hosting our locally known Community Night Out “Growing Stronger by Building Strong Community Partnerships”. The event will take place at City Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rust Junkies to hold car show and fundraiser for area teen this Sunday
(Parkers Prairie, MN)--Members of the group Rust Junkies are having a car show and "Rip and Roar" this weekend in Parkers Prairie at City Park. The event will take place Sunday, August 7th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, however, is so much more than just a bunch...
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
Volunteers needed to look for aggressive lake algae in Douglas County
(Alexandria, MN)--Volunteers are needed in Douglas County to help determine if an aggressive algae has made its way into Douglas County lakes. On Saturday, August 20, volunteers will meet to train and search for starry stonewort which spreads easily and grows into dense mats at and below a lake’s surface.
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
Royalton Man Taken To St. Cloud Hospital Following Tuesday Crash
(KNSI) – A Royalton man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance after a two-vehicle crash in Buckman Township Tuesday morning. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Travis Winscher was reversing into a driveway, with a portion of his vehicle still hanging out onto Nature Road near 290th Avenue. An oncoming car driven by 37-year-old Nathaniel Shanche of Milaca collided with the vehicle on the driver’s side and pushed it into the ditch.
The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. HRA Director Al Glaeseman has died. Clean-up crews to return to Forada and Maple Lake. The Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance. The County is applying...
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
A rude awakening: Perham police officer drops off intoxicated man at wrong home
PERHAM — A Perham police officer drove an intoxicated man about 10 miles outside of city limits, down a long gravel driveway and allowed him to enter a farmhouse. The problem was, he didn’t live there. The homeowner, Kristen Brown, said around 1 a.m. Monday, July 25, her...
This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County
My grandparents just recently built a cabin near Battle Lake, Minnesota and over the weekend my whole family went there for some good quality time. We all woke up early on Saturday, and as we had breakfast my grandma suggested we go visit the Lady of the Hills. I saw "Lady of the Hills Road" in Millerville as we were driving up late Friday, and it piqued my interest so I was all in.
In one rural Minnesota town, old buildings get new life as arts spaces
Farwell, Minn. has a population of about 50. It doesn’t have traffic lights or a gas station. But as of this summer, four buildings — most of its remaining town center — are now open as renovated arts and community spaces. Arts workshops, concerts, gallery shows and...
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Black bear killed, motorcyclist injured in crash near Pillager
(Pillager, MN)--A black bear is dead after being struck by a motorcycle in the Brainerd lakes area. Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says the cycle hit the bear Monday afternoon on County Road 34 and the animal died at the scene. The motorcycle driver was taken to a Staples hospital with significant “road rash” and a broken wrist.
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota
A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.
Toddler saved from drowning in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN)--Authorities say a toddler is in stable condition after a near drowning at an Otter Tail County lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the two-year-old boy was found face down in the water late Sunday morning at Sand Lake. A visitor who was also a firefighter started CPR while 911 was called. The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
