Aug. 3: L.A. County Vaccination Sites Will Begin Administering Novavax

scvnews.com
Related
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,785, county case totals to 3,315,921 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,988, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,227 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,763, county case totals to 3,309,285 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,831, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
scvnews.com
Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott
Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste released a statement regarding the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee meeting on Camp Scott. “The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,” said Weste. “Per the lawsuit filed by the City, no work should be taking place on that site. We know maintenance has been happening at Camp Scott, and now this week’s subcommittee meeting lists agenda items on how to adapt Camp Scott for the proposed use, as well as discussions on funding recommendations. This discussion is blatantly premature and it also contradicts the County’s public pronouncements that no decision has been made about Camp Scott. We intend to uphold the letter of the law and make sure that a proper CEQA review is completed, including the County’s obligation to consider more appropriate alternative locations. The dilapidated Camp Scott is located in a severe fire hazard area on a road with only one way in and one way out. It is not a safe or suitable location for this use.”
scvnews.com
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible. JCI Santa Clarita is here for the community and have decided to create the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation. The JCI Santa Clarita Foundation is a 501(c)(3). A 501(c)(3) is tax-deductible....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scvnews.com
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
“I want to be clear about my position. Giving the Board of Supervisors authority to remove an elected Sheriff unequivocally takes away power from the public. It’s a move that has the potential to disenfranchise voters. It also overlooks the fact that a recall process already exists to remove elected officials who fail to perform their duties.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
Six charging stations were recently installed at the Canyon Country Community Center, which has been a popular location for charging. As a result of more electric vehicle options and the recent increase of gas prices, there has never been a better time to drive electric. It is evident that more Santa Clarita residents are driving electric vehicles because city-owned stations have provided more than 8,000 sessions this year alone, with an average of more than 400 unique drivers monthly.
scvnews.com
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life. Though the...
scvnews.com
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana. Viana comes to Santa Clarita from the San Luis Obispo Corps. “It is an honor to be welcomed to such a kind and loving community,” said Viana. “I have been overwhelmed at the amazing work the Santa Clarita Corps are doing and the difference they are able to make in the lives of those in need. My passion is working with people and giving them the resources and support they so desperately need to live their best lives. I look forward to doing that here in Santa Clarita.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
scvnews.com
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life. Anyone interested in volunteering must be 16 years or older. The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about marine life. The facility provides...
scvnews.com
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022
There are four amazing shows slated for August. On Saturday, Aug. 6, you will hear the Latin sounds of Dreaming of You: A Tribute to Selena. Then on Saturday, Aug. 13, get ready for Yachty by Nature: Yacht Rock. If you are not familiar with Yacht Rock – it is characterized by the glossy production, breezy vocals and slow rock that dominated FM radio airwaves in the late 1970s and early 1980s. If you love Stevie Nicks you will love Twisted Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then break out the bell bottoms and leisure suits for Boogie Knights: Disco on August 27. Bring your favorite snacks with you, or you can purchase food from the onsite food trucks.
scvnews.com
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The first hour will be a sensory sensitive quiet hour without any loud noise like horns and sirens. This is a family friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. For the latest vehicles line-up and to purchase your tickets, visit the website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scvnews.com
Supes Appoint New LACoFD Fire Chief
Marrone steps into the role of Acting Fire Chief with previous experience serving in the same capacity during his predecessor’s leave of absence in 2021. With more than 36 years of experience, his well-established career combines broad experience in both emergency and business operations with an extensive list of accomplishments and assignments, including supervising and managing the Leadership and Professional Standards Bureau, Special Services Bureau, Emergency Medical Services Bureau, East Regional Operations Bureau, and Central Regional Operations Bureau in addition to managing special projects and Business Operations. Marrone has also directly managed routine and complex wildland fires and other significant all-risk incidents.
Comments / 0