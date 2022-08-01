Art, Music & Fun at DubuqueFest this Weekend In Washington Park

eagle1023fm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dubuque’s Final “Taste of Summer” Event is August 4th
The final Taste of Summer event is happening at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium this Thursday, August 3rd. Everyone is invited to attend the third and final festival of the year! From 5-9pm, the River Museum will be home to live music, delicious food from a variety of food trucks, and great entertainment.
superhits106.com
Halloween Parade Is Back In Dubuque This Fall
The Dubuque Halloween Parade will be back this fall. The parade will be held at 7 p.m. October 22nd as part of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s Boos & Brews event. The two-day celebration also will include a scary movie screening in Washington Square and a brewfest. This will be the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s first year being involved with the parade, which hasn’t been held since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2019.
National Night Out: Cascade
With National Night Out come and gone now, it's important to remember all the fun, food, and community time was to bring our local people closer to our public servants. This national community-building campaign helps promote police-community partnerships. In fact, the best way to build a safer community is to know your community. Your neighbors, surroundings, and those that can help when you're in need.
These 3 spots in Dubuque show off the beautiful vistas of the Mississippi River Valley | Daytrippin'
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Dubuque is the oldest city in the state of Iowa, nestled along the limestone bluffs of the Mississippi River. Located about an hour north of the Quad Cities, News 8 explored three spots to take in the scenic views. Eagle Point Park. Situated on the north...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Potosi Brewery Serves Up Delicious Samples and Incredible History
Below this article is a gallery of photos from the Saturday brewery tour!. I still have so much of the Tri-States left to explore. That's why when my friend told me he was coming out for the final weekend in the July, my first thought was to check out the serene, scenic town of Potosi, WI. I had one destination in mind: the Potosi Brewery.
Marion to Host Inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion
The Marion Chamber made an exciting announcement Monday morning. The city will be hosting its first Oktoberfest celebration later this year. In a Monday morning media release, the Marion Chamber revealed that Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held in Uptown Marion on 7th Avenue and City Square Park.
Dubuque Celebrates Art on the River with a Free Public Reception
When's the last time you experienced Dubuque's Riverwalk? If it's been a while, this Friday evening may be the time to get reacquainted with the newest sculpture exhibit opening. The Riverwalk is a relatively short but excellent way to view and appreciate the Mississippi River and original artwork on a well-lit, pedestrian-friendly paved pathway.
Mobile Museum Will be Part of Dubuque Farmer’s Market Saturday August 20th
The Dubuque Farmer's Market is always a treat each Saturday morning in downtown Dubuque. Whether it's fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, delicious breakfast or knick-knacks for work and home, the Farmer's Market has something for everyone. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. PHOTO CREDIT: West Dubuque tap. And on Saturday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Potosi Brewfest 2022: August 27 in Potosi Wisconsin
The event is called "Potosi Brewfest" and yes there will be beer. But that's just the tip of the glass. "Potosi Brewfest" is a combination of Wisconsin favorites including craft beer, wine, Wisconsin cheese, specialty meat, games, music, and much more. Potosi Brewfest is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year....
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo guitar used in Hank Williams Jr. Concert
What started out as a “normal” day for Scott McAvoy of Geneseo, ended up to be anything but normal…And it led him to a Hank Williams Jr. Concert in Monticello, Iowa. It was on a recent morning in July when McAvoy received a phone call from a friend in Geneseo… “I was at work at 10:30 in the morning when Terry Murphy, local guitar aficionado, player, collector, gave me a call and led off with ‘are you ready for an interesting opportunity?”
World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to the Tri-States
They've been here before but it's always worth taking a look. The World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to the Dubuque area in August. These magnificent animals are in town for the upcoming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dream in Dyersville on August 11th. That's when the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds. Tickets for the game itself are extremely hard to get (not to mention pricey)
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back to School Bash in Dubuque This Weekend
The theme for this year's Back to School Bash in Dubuque is "Build a Healthier Community", and is designed to prepare students and their families for the upcoming school year. This year's bash happens this Saturday, August 6th from 11 am till 2 pm at Audubon Elementry School at 605 Lincoln Avenue.
2022 Dubuque County Fair Autographed T-Shirt Winners
A big THANK YOU to everyone who stopped by the WJOD broadcast booth at the Dubuque County Fair last week. It was great to see so many smiling faces. I really enjoyed meeting each and every one of you. Now to the really important news. Congratulations to all of our...
KCRG.com
Chomp to end delivery services in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chomp is terminating its food delivery services in Cedar Rapids on August 15. In a note to restaurants, the locally owned company said its delivery services have been “highly successful” in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty, but it has not seen the same success in Cedar Rapids.
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding into Jones County
On Saturday night (July 30th), a popular Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant made a big announcement on Facebook. The Blind Pig, located at 3325 Center Point Rd NE, is officially expanding into Jones County! The post reads:. "Yes, we have purchased a building in Monticello and it will be home...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Country Music Superstar Made A Surprise Stop At An Eastern Iowa Winery
It's not every day that a country music superstar walks into an Iowa business. One country music superstar did just that over the weekend in the small Eastern Iowa town of DeWitt, IA. He wasn't there by coincidence, but he definitely surprised the patrons of a popular winery and distillery nestled along Highway 61.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events
They refer to it as the 6 best days of summer...the Annual Dubuque County Fair. And it's underway! This year's theme is "Back in Time for Fair 69!. Daily activities include Lucas Sanor Saxophonist, the Magic of Bob Bohm, Doc Ron's Science Show, Chainsaw Artist, Magician Rondini Magic Show, Survivor, and more. All these activities are free each day with gate admission,
Eagle 102.3
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://eagle1023fm.com
Comments / 0