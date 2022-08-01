ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Upcoming Book Takes An Inside Look At 2018 Teacher Strikes

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Blind 5K Runner's Bid For Gold This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, Jefferson County resident and avid 5K runner Keryl Rustin recently won a gold medal at the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic. She also qualified for the National Senior Games after competing in the Maryland Senior Olympics. What makes her stand out, though, is that she’s successful despite having lost her ability to see.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Blind Jefferson County Runner Bids For Gold At Regional And National Events

Jefferson County resident Keryl Rustin is an avid 5K runner, recently winning a gold medal at the West Virginia Senior Sports Classic and also qualifying for the National Senior Games after competing in the Maryland Senior Olympics. What makes her stand out, though, is that she’s successful despite having lost her ability to see. Reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke to Rustin about her unique experiences as a blind athlete.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Z94

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
wvexplorer.com

How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

EMT Shortages And Finding Martens In The Wild On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, the state is experiencing a shortage of EMTs. Gov. Jim Justice has allocated $10 million in pandemic relief funding to recruit, train and strengthen the EMS workforce. Randy Yohe spoke with Cynthia Persily, the Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences with the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia, about the progress so far with West Virginia’s “Answer The Call” initiative.
POLITICS
kosu.org

Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma

This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
NOBLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rank And File Rebels
wvexplorer.com

How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name

WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

Tuesday elections will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Arizona and Michigan

Ever since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, it is now up to states to decide whether people can access abortion. We're going to look now at three states where voters tomorrow will help shape the future of reproductive rights - Arizona, Kansas and Michigan, where there was some news today. Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio is in Ann Arbor.
MICHIGAN STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

W.Va. Week in History - Baldwin-Felts

Jul. 31—The Baldwin-Felts Detective Agency played a controversial role in the early years of the coal industry of southern West Virginia, enforcing public law in the coalfields at the direction of the coal operators who hired them. Their often brutal ...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Justice Promotes Vaccinations; Talks Other Issues

Gov. Jim Justice continued to advocate for vaccinations and boosters during a regular COVID-19 briefing that spanned topics from the impacts of recent flooding to the drawn out special legislative session. After reading out 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s rolling total to 7,163 dead Tuesday, Justice renewed...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
dsnews.com

Homes in West Virginia Most At-Risk of 100-Year Storm

Value Penguin, found that properties in Louisiana are most at-risk for flooding, but a broader model suggests a surprising state—West Virginia—would be the hardest hit. The data reported that West Virginia has the highest percentage of homes that would be impacted in a 100-year storm (29.3%), as Louisiana reported the highest share of homes in FEMA’s Special Flood Hazard Areas (23.5%).
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy