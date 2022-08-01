Best silk pillowcases 2022: 10 beauty buys for better hair, skin and sleep

Step up your self-care and sleep routine with one of the best silk pillowcases. After all, there’s truth in the fact that you need to get your beauty sleep. Getting eight hours of essential shut-eye is half the task of looking and feeling great, and if your sleep surface isn't up to scratch, your skin and hair may be affected.

That’s right, aside from the soft and stroke-worthy feel, silk pillowcases can work wonders for your skin, hair and sleep. Endorsed by aestheticians, dermatologists and sleep specialists alike, they can save your skin and hair from damage caused from tossing and turning in the night.

They don’t have to cost you, (or the earth) either. We’ve rounded-up some great affordable pillowcases that offer all the silk benefits made for your beauty routine, including eco-friendly, hypoallergenic and organic options. There are silk pillowcases with anti-ageing properties, those suitable for sensitive skin and pillowcases perfect for hair prone to breakage. Plus they’ll pay dividends to your decor too.

And since sleep is so important, we’ve been snoozing on the job putting the best silk pillowcases – and brands – to the test, to bring you a round-up of the very best. Pair with one of the best pillows and say farewell to frizz, split ends and acne, and hello to great sleep.

The best silk pillowcases

1.Slip Silk Pillowcase

Composition: 100% pure Slipsilk™

Mommes: 22

Colours available: 8

Care: Machine Washable

+ Specially developed Slipsilk™

+ Tested to absorb less hair and skin products

+ Preferred by dermatologists

- More expensive

- Cannot tumble dry

Tried and tested by more than one member of Real Homes as well as thousands of well-rested customers, this silk pillowcase from Slip Silk is a cult-beauty favourite. Constructed from their very own developed Slipsilk fabric, scientifically shown to reduce friction, helping both your skin and hair, this pillowcase is award-winning for a reason.

2. Blissy Silk Pillowcase – Black

Composition: 100% Pure Mulberry Silk

Mommes: 22

Colours available: 37

Care: Machine Washable and tumble dryer friendly

+ A vast variety of colours and patterns

+ Thermo-regulating

+ Oeko-Tex® Certified

- Expensive

No matter your bedroom aesthetic, Blissy has a pillowcase in a colour or pattern you're sure to love. In fact, there are 37 shades to choose from all beautifully pure and made from organic Mulberry silk. With thermo-regulating properties too, your bed will not only look cool but you'll wake up feeling fresh.

3. Sheridan Lanham Silk Pillowcase

Composition: 100% Mulberry Silk

Mommes: Not specified

Colours available: 3

Care: Wash and dry on a gentle cycle

+ Super-soft and smooth to the touch

+ Reasonable price

- Standard size was a little big

This Lanham silk pillowcase from Australian-owned brand Sheridan is made from 100 per cent mulberry silk and is softer than a cuddly koala! We did find the case to be a little larger than our standard pillow, but it fitted perfectly on our Simba pillow (if you have one you'll know how huge they are).

4. Ethical Bedding Silk Pillowcases

Composition: 100% Eucalyptus fibre

Mommes: Not specified

Colours available: 3

Care: Wash and dry on a gentle cycle

+ Oeko-Tex certified

+ Sustainable with great eco-credentials

+ Super affordable

+ Comes in a pack of 2

- Not a great range of colours

For the eco-conscious, this is a great alternative to conventional silk with all the same sleep benefits. Made from eucalyptus that's grown using 95 per cent less water than cotton with 0 herbicides or pesticides, this silk pillowcase is the most sustainable option on our list. But this isn't even the best part. We love that they come in a pack of two, which is a helpful rarity, and at a more than affordable price compared to most.

5. LILYSILK 19 Momme Silk Pillowcase

Composition: 100% Mulberry Silk

Mommes: 19

Colours available: 6

Care: Machine Wash and dry

+ Oeko-Tex certified

+ Reversible cotton side

+ Super affordable

- Few colours

The most affordable silk pillowcase on this list is this one by Lilysilk. But whilst it may be relatively cheap in comparison to others out there, this slip pays no sacrifice to quality. Rather, it's made of 100 per cent non-toxic OEKO-TEX certified Grade 6A mulberry silk, to effectively reduce the friction between pillowcase and hair, reducing hair loss. Only 5 per cent of silk in the world meets this standard!

6. John Lewis & Partners Silk pillowcase

Composition: 100% Mulberry Silk

Mommes: 19

Colours available: 9

Care: Hand wash only

+ Great for keeping your hair smooth

+ Reasonable price

+ Good range of shades

- Not washing machine or tumble dryer friendly

This silky smooth option from John Lewis is the perfect pick-me-up present. Available in nine colours, it'll look great on every bed whilst feeling good on all skin and hair types. We've had this pillowcase for a while and love how well it washes, though we'd recommend not to opt for white (and choose this lovely blue) as it can stain easily. Though that goes for every brand.

7. CULTIVER Silk Linen Flip Pillowcase

Composition: 100% Mulberry Silk + 100% European flax

Mommes: Information not available

Colours available: 5

Care: Machine Wash on a warm cycle



+ Reversible linen side

+ Reasonable price

+ Available as a pack of 2

- Do not tumble dry

This best half and half option has a 100 per cent silk side, plus a linen side to choose from. Not only is this great for cooling down with a flip of the pillow during the night but it'll also blend seamlessly in with your bedding if the silk stands out too much for your liking.

8. Soak and Sleep Pure Mulberry Silk Standard Housewife Pillowcase Pair

Composition: 100% Mulberry Silk

Mommes : 19

Colours available: 5

Care: Machine Wash on a delicate setting

+ Sold as a pair

+ Great for curly hair

+ Reasonable price

- Do not tumble dry

- Creases easily when slept on



Supple, lustrous, and sensuous to the touch, there simply aren't enough words to describe just how smooth this silk bedding feels from Soak & Sleep. In fact, our tester has curly hair and found this silky number to be the one with the least amount of static, keeping her curls intact. Though the ultra-sleek finish to this does mean it creases quite easily.

9.ESPA Oxford Edge Silk Pillowcase – Pearl White

Composition: 100% Mulberry Silk

Mommes: 22

Colours available : 3

Care : Hand wash only

+ Best for sensitive skin

+ Soothing properties

+ Oxford edges add a decorative touch

- Only 3 colour options

- Not washing machine friendly

If you love an Oxford pillowcase or are looking for some silk options to match the others on your bed (and are willing to splash the cash) then this ESPA Oxford Edge pillowcase is the perfect pairing. What more is we found this option to be the most soothing to the touch – ideal if you suffer from sensitive skin.

10. Belledorm silk pillowcase

Composition: 100% Mulberry Silk

Mommes: 16

Colours available: 3

Care: Hand wash only

+ Best for those with allergies

+ Anti-microbial

+ Dust mite and bedbug resistant

- Only 3 colour options

- High price

- Difficult to wash & dry

If you suffer from allergies and often need to opt for synthetic fibres in your duvet, pillows or bed sheets but want to try out silk, then there's good news for you. These luxury silk pillowcases by Belledorm have been scientifically proven to have a reduced likelihood of an allergic reaction. Why? Silk is naturally hypoallergenic as its protein structure contains the same amino acids found in the human body.

What should I look for when buying a silk pillowcase?

Besides considering how much you'd want to spend and the colour that goes best with your bedding, there are some key details about silk you should look out for.



Firstly, you should make sure the pillowcase you're buying is made from natural silk if you're wanting to benefit from its properties. Lilian Wu, marketing manager at LilySilk , says holding a flame to silk can be a way to distinguish between real and faux silk. Genuine silk produces a smell similar to that of burning hair with an invisible flame that will soon self-extinguish. Fake silk will combust rapidly with an intense flame followed by a plastic burning smell (so maybe do this test outside... if at all).

Secondly, find out the amount of momme. 'Mommes (mm) is a unit traditionally used to measure the quality of silk fabrics,' says Lilian Wu. 'Usually, the higher the momme weight, the more durable the weave, the more luxurious the fabric is, the more suitable it is for heavy-duty use, and the longer it will last'.

Are silk pillowcases really worth it?

'Over our lifetime we will spend around a third of our time sleeping and the majority of us sleep on a cotton pillowcase every night.' says Anya Ratnavel, owner of The Silk Collective .

'While cotton may feel soft, it is more abrasive against our skin and hair compared to silk fabric. This can lead to cotton creases on our face each night (and wrinkles over time) and hair becoming tangled and tugged as you toss during the night, causing hair breakage. As silk is less absorbent than cotton, a silk pillowcase or silk eye mask will also help keep any overnight creams you may use stay where they belong, on your face!'

How do I wash a silk pillowcase?

If you're wondering how to wash silk , the good news is that you won't have to overhaul your laundry routine. Functionality-wise, there'll be no special wash instructions or fussy handwashing routine as most of the best silk pillowcases can be popped in your washer at 30 degrees. What's more, they're just as quick to dry as their cotton and polyester counterparts.

Now to the nitty-gritty. All of these silk pillowcases are anti-microbial, as well as bed bug and dust mite resistant too, so you won't need to wash them as regularly. But, to be better safe than sorry, make sure you know how to get rid of bed bugs if you do see critters in your space.

Real Homes Review Process

Rest assured we've slept on all of these silk pillowcases. Yes, we've been getting our beauty sleep and making sure each smooth surface lives up to our silky standards. We've had our curly-haired queens test out how well they anti-frizz, those with sensitive skin feel their cooling properties and let everyone else see how well they slept. Compared and contrasted for their price too, of course, whilst bearing in mind how they wash and if they last.

