Police investigating deadly crash on Amherst Road in Granby

www.westernmassnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say
The person believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly Easthampton crash Tuesday night was a Hadley man, officials said. The crash around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Northampton Street near the Easthampton Burger King, killed two pedestrians, an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
One person dead after crash on Route 202 in Holyoke
One person is dead after a crash on Route 202 in Holyoke Wednesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Now, one Holyoke city councilor has a suggestion for traffic improvements to keep residents safe. Route 202 is now open, but Wednesday morning, it was closed off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
westernmassnews.com
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway after reported rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway at Watershops Pond in Springfield. Fire crews responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and we’re told it was being investigated as a crime scene. Springfield Fire Deputy Private Pablo Colon told us that fire, police, and paramedics were all on scene.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosts HBCU Commitment Day for incoming freshman. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated hosted the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCU, Commitment Day event Tuesday evening. Amanda’s Law heading to Governor Baker’s desk after nearly a decade of advocacy. Updated: 5 hours...
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Police conduct K9 search for missing Holyoke man
The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on July 8th.
westernmassnews.com
New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
westernmassnews.com
81-year-old man, 60-year-old woman struck, killed by car in Easthampton
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police crack down on speeding after fatal accident on Memorial Drive
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crackdown on speeding is underway in Chicopee after a 75-year-old woman and her son were killed following a crash on Memorial Drive. With excessive speeding playing a factor, according to investigators, we’re getting a better idea just how big of a problem speeding is in the city.
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
West Springfield man dies in Granby car accident
A West Springfield man died Sunday night following a two-car accident in the town of Granby.
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theberkshireedge.com
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Bridge Street
Great Barrington — According to Great Barrington Chief of Police Paul Storti, at 12:05 p.m. a pedestrian was struck on the crosswalk on Bridge Street. In a press release, Storti wrote that the pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk near the Co-Op market, when a 2008 Nissan operated by Gloria Spector, 83 years old, of Monterey, struck him.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 5 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
State Police locate missing 73-year-old Palmer woman
Massachusetts State Police have located a missing 73-year-old woman from Palmer after a Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday.
Chicopee man dead after I-391 S motorcycle crash
A 21-year-old man from Chicopee died after a motorcycle crash on I-391 South in Chicopee Friday evening.
Comments / 0