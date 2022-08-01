What it's like to watch the women's Tour de France, for the only American to win it

www.ctpublic.org
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
The Netherlands Wins European Championship; Great Britain Earns Silver Medal
The title of 2022 Women’s Softball European Champions belongs to the Netherlands, as the Dutch beat Great Britain in the gold medal game on Saturday. Great Britain earned the silver medal for the tournament, while Italy won the bronze medal after beating the Czech Republic in the third-place game.
NBC Sports
Astana reinstates Miguel Ángel López after probe
MADRID — Team Astana reinstated Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez following an investigation into drug trafficking in Spain. Lopez had been temporarily suspended by the Kazakhstani team after news he was being questioned in an investigation into the alleged activities of a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking. “Based...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
BBC
Tour de France: Geraint Thomas's vest raises £10k for charity
Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has raised £10,000 for charity by auctioning off a vest he wore in this year's race. The Welsh cyclist forgot to take off the gilet during the first stage of the 2022 tour in Copenhagen. Fans then swapped the gilet between each...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBC
Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda
For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
The Ukrainian women who make art in the face of war
Stories of war are being told now by some of Ukraine's leading female artists at New York's Fridman Gallery, as well as a gallery in Kyiv. The women are activists as well as artists, and are responding in paint, photographs and videos to the Russian invasion, and earlier conflicts over the annexation of Crimea. The powerful, haunting works prove that art is not just about pretty pictures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commonwealth Games: Sarah Davies emerges from ‘tough’ period to win weightlifting gold
England’s Sarah Davies emerged from a “tough” period in her weightlifting career to end her silver streak and win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.Davies triumphed in the women’s 71kg final after runners-up spots at European and World Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.Victory for the 29-year-old came in her first international competition after she had been deselected from England and Great Britain teams for three months for making comments of a discriminatory nature against a fellow athlete.“It’s been a tough period, but I’ve learned from it and educated myself,” said Davies, the former Miss Leeds and...
International Business Times
McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
BBC
Record-setting South African swimmer Chad le Clos driven to 'get back on top' after trauma
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Swimming superstar Chad le Clos says his mental health was "thrown into a lively...
The story of a war, a wedding dress and a business opportunity
Now we're going to hear the story of a war, a wedding dress and an opportunity. Here's NPR's Eleanor Beardsley. ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: This story begins with a Ukrainian wedding dress bought by an American bride living in Dublin. Nona Griffin says she first fell in love with the dress online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Olivia Breen: Wales sprinter's shock at historic Commonwealth Games success
The 26-year-old became Wales' first female track and field competitor to win gold since 1990 when she got the better of Great Britain Paralympic team-mate Sophie Hahn in the final at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Tuesday. Former Sky Scholar Breen ran a personal best of 12.83 seconds to finish ahead...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Pelosi's Taiwan trip leaves Asian countries nervously awaiting China's response
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived late Tuesday night in Taiwan, its tallest building — iconic landmark Taipei 101 — lit up with words of welcome, blinking "Thank you" and "TW ♥ U.S." While Pelosi's visit delighted people in Taiwan, it enraged Beijing and set the region...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins heptathlon gold in Birmingham
The 29-year-old triumphed with 6,377 points, ahead of Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor, who took silver, and England team-mate Jade O'Dowda in third. It is Johnson-Thompson's first victory since winning the world title in 2019, having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last...
Letsile Tebogo Breaks World Junior 100m Record, Celebrating Before He Had Even Finished, Usain Bolt Reacts
Athletics has been looking for the next huge superstar to fill Usain Bolt's shoes and it may have found the right person, in the shape of Letsile Tebogo. The 19-year-old from Botswana has been previously been referred to as 'the next Usain Bolt,' and with his fast times and celebrations it's easy to see why.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0