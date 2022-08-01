What it's like to watch the women's Tour de France, for the only American to win it

England’s Sarah Davies emerged from a “tough” period in her weightlifting career to end her silver streak and win Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.Davies triumphed in the women’s 71kg final after runners-up spots at European and World Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.Victory for the 29-year-old came in her first international competition after she had been deselected from England and Great Britain teams for three months for making comments of a discriminatory nature against a fellow athlete.“It’s been a tough period, but I’ve learned from it and educated myself,” said Davies, the former Miss Leeds and...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO