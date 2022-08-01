How Much Bandwidth Do I Need for My Business?

www.itechpost.com
Related
thefastmode.com
Kurdtel Communications Selects Alepo’s Fixed IN Solution
Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications has transformed its network with an advanced solution from digital enablement expert Alepo. The modernization has implemented automation that ensures the operator can fully and accurately charge for residential and enterprise services with no revenue leaks. Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system required manual processes that left the operator susceptible. Alepo replaced this legacy infrastructure with its convergent and automated fixed IN system for all its services, streamlining network management and preventing revenue loss.
CNET
Amazon Web Services Launches New Cloud Computing Training Courses
If you or your team are looking to learn or enhance your cloud computing skills, Amazon Web Services launched some new hands-on training courses Tuesday as part of its new AWS Skill Builder Individual and Team subscription programs. Amazon announced a line of free cloud training skills programs in November....
itechpost.com
Serverless is a Security Nightmare: Here’s How to Protect Yourself
Serverless has taken the world by storm. The sheer convenience of outsourced, highly-maintained servers - perfectly scalable - is an offering that more and more companies are awakening to. However, the security complications that serverless entails has already claimed thousands of unwitting victims. As powerful as this new architecture is, serverless security is a brand-new beast that needs to be dealt with carefully and comprehensively.
TechCrunch
Aisera lands $90M to automate customer service requests with AI
Sudhakar says he built Aisera after perceiving the need for “predictive AI” solutions that could auto-resolve customer service, IT, sales and operations problems. Leveraging AI, the platform plugs into existing systems of record, including help desk portals, to respond to incoming inquiries and requests. Sudhakar founded Aisera in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
itechpost.com
CRYPTO 101: These are the Terms That Anyone Investing in Crypto Should Know
Cryptocurrency is one of the most revolutionary inventions of this century. The current state of cryptocurrency might be bearish and is in a "crypto winter." This time can be useful to brush up on all of your confusion surrounding this new currency that has been talked about. As people jump...
makeuseof.com
13 Alternative Career Paths for Software Developers
Software Developers have many options to branch out into non-coding careers, even as they leverage their technical experience and knowledge. Given the broad scope of software development applications, semi-technical and technical-adjacent positions are available in all industry sectors. Here's a look at a few such positions in diverse fields. Technical...
Fast Company
5 steps to building and implementing AI solutions
Most businesses are able to recognize when they have a challenge that artificial intelligence (AI) can solve. However, when they move on to planning and implementation, they often fail to get their AI solution off the ground quickly. When trying to solve any problem with AI, it’s important to consider guidelines, resources, tools, and partners that can help bring such a solution to life.
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How We Use dbt (Client) In Our Data Engineering Team
Note: Here is not really an article, but more some notes about how we use dbt in our team. We only focus on the data analysis part. Some tools/services are not mentioned here. BigQuery: data storage + development platform (on SQL workspace) Airflow on Google Cloud Composer: code execution platform,...
Google says it shut down a key data center to save it from London’s heatwave
Google has revealed more information on what happened when it was forced to shut down one of its London data centers on the UK's hottest day of the year so far. The failure of zone "europe-west2-a" last month was, according to Google, down to not maintaining a safe operating temperature due to a simultaneous failure of multiple, redundant cooling systems combined with the "extraordinarily high" outside temperatures.
pymnts.com
SMB Fundraising FinTech Parafin Raises $60M
Parafin, a FinTech launched by veterans of Robinhood Markets, has raised $60 million in a new financing round. As Bloomberg News reported Tuesday (Aug. 2), the round — the company’s third — was led by GIC Pte, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, along with existing investors including Thrive and Ribbit Capital. The round valued Parafin at $520 million and brought its total equity funding to $94 million.
Google CEO makes plea for productivity, efficiency
Google is reportedly planning a new internal initiative to raise productivity in the face of falling profts. The new plan, dubbed a “Simplicity Sprint”, was revealed by company chief executive Sundar Pichai, who told employees, "Google’s productivity as a company isn’t where it needs to be even with the headcount it has" and that it is "facing a challenging macro environment with more uncertainty ahead”.
CNBC
VMware veteran takes helm of pre-IPO software company Cohesity, though market debut is on hold
Sanjay Poonen spent eight years at VMware, where he regularly appeared at company conferences. Cohesity, which competes with data backup incumbents such as Dell and Commvault, said late last year that it filed confidentially for an IPO. Poonen declined to specify when Cohesity might go public. Cohesity, a startup selling...
How gStore Helps Omnichannel Retailers Harmonize the Online and In-Store Experience
Click here to read the full article. Physical stores have never been able to mine consumer data and shopping behavior like their online counterparts. E-comm sites gather all sorts of search and browsing data, including dwell times, clicks, impulse purchases, wish lists, cart abandonment and much more. For those who can’t get a handle on shopping behavior, it’s even harder to get inventory right—one of retail’s biggest and fastest-growing challenges—especially in omni environments where merchandise is shared among stores and warehouses. Siloed data is the culprit. A lack of centralized data and visibility across omnichannel supply chains and retail channels also...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone, Ericsson Launch Preemptive Support Service for Private 5G Networks using AI & ML
Ericsson and Vodafone have launched a new preemptive support service for private 5G networks using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to ensure efficient operations at the Foxconn factory in Komárom, Hungary. The two partners co-created the Service Continuity for private networks solution, a unique support service for...
Ayanna Carrington is Helping Businesses Organize For Change As the CEO Of Your Project Board
Ayanna Carrington noticed the law firm she worked for wasn’t providing its young Black attorneys with the tools they needed to be successful. So she wondered how she could help. That led Carrington to start Your Project Board, a consulting firm that offers project management, virtual assistance and marketing...
CNBC
Google CEO tells employees productivity and focus must improve, launches 'Simplicity Sprint' to gather employee feedback on efficiency
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to employees Wednesday a new effort called "Simplicity Sprint," which will solicit ideas from its more than 174,000 employees on where to focus and improve efficiency. Pichai said Google’s productivity as a company isn’t where it needs to be given the head count it is,...
Get life-changing cyber security training for $69
Stack CommerceThis Infosec4TC Platinum membership is a fantastic foray into a cyber security career.
ZDNet
AI startup Cerebras celebrated for chip triumph where others tried and failed
Technology is one of the most preservative practices in the world, in the sense that every invention builds upon the successes and failures that have come before it. On Wednesday, AI startup Cerebras Systems was honored for carrying on that tradition in a ceremony at The Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. The Museum has put up a display featuring the "Wafer-Scale Engine 2," or WSE-2, the second version of the company's AI chip that is the biggest computer chip ever made. The chip was introduced last year to run new versions of Cerebras's supercomputer, the CS-2.
TechCrunch
Cybersecurity could offer a way for underrepresented groups to break into tech
CJ Moses, CISO at AWS, spoke at the company keynote about the importance of diverse ways of thinking when it comes to keeping companies secure. “Another key part of our culture is having multiple people in the room with different outlooks. This could be introversion or extroversion, coming from different backgrounds or cultures, whatever enables your culture to be looking at things differently and challenging one another,” he said.
Comments / 0