GPN, EVOP Stocks Alert: What’s Going on With Global Payments Today?

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
InvestorPlace
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Revs Up as Shareholders Pass Proposal 2
Electric vehicle (EV) producer Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is surging today on exciting news. Shareholders of NKLA stock have voted to approve Proposal 2. As noted in a statement released by the company, “this proposal will allow Nikola to increase the number of authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million.”
International Business Times
PayPal Shares Jump On Elliott's $2 Billion Stake, Annual Profit Guidance Raise
PayPal Holdings on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal shares shot up nearly 12% after it also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as new chief financial officer and a $15 billion repurchase program.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
What is the Highest Credit Score?
It’s the Bigfoot of the financial world; a perfect credit score. AKA, the highest score a person can get. This mythical and elusive number for the FICO Score is 850....
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Motley Fool
Can Nvidia Stock Get Out of This Slump?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NVDA 0.46%) and...
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
We're covering the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday. We’re starting off Monday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to watch!. We’ve got clinical trial data, public debuts, and more to cover this morning. Let’s get into that news below!. Pre-Market...
InvestorPlace
NKLA Stock Alert: What to Know About Nikola’s Deal for Romeo Power
Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are in the spotlight after the company announced that it will acquire Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) for $144 million in an all-stock transaction. NKLA stock is trending slightly upward on the news today. The purchase price values RMO stock at 74 cents per share, a 34% premium...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Target (TGT) Stock in the Spotlight Today?
Wissink outlines four reasons why the firm isn't hopeful for TGT. That includes a lowered earnings per share outlook for the retail company. Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is in the news today as investors react to a new note from Jefferies that gives the retail company flak. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink...
InvestorPlace
MULN Stock Alert: Why Is Mullen Revving Up Today?
Electrice vehicle (EV) penny stock Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is revving up today, as shares are up about 9% on the day. Currently changing hands near 90 cents, bulls would love to see MULN stock clear the $1 mark. What’s helping drive the stock higher is that the Southern California-based company...
InvestorPlace
PSNY Stock Alert: Will Partnerships Be Key for Polestar?
Polestar Automotive (PSNY) stock is in the news following a new note from Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner. This saw the analyst initiating coverage with a "hold" rating and price target of $10 per share. Rosner points to current partnerships as a positive for PSNY shares. Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
The company will supply its LiDAR tech to Volkswagen. This has it acting as a Tier-1 supplier. Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) entered into an agreement with it. This will have Innoviz supplying Volkswagen with LiDAR sensors and perception...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Load Up On Mastercard Stock Right Now
The company's net profit margin increased to 45% as the payments network gets more efficient with scale. Even in a less than ideal economy, Mastercard is poised to keep expanding at a brisk pace. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Applied DNA (APDN) Stock Up 212% Today?
Applied DNA (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company revealed its starting analytical validation of a monkeypox virus test. The new test from Applied DNA has been developed as a New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) Laboratory Developed Test. If the current validation goes well, the company intends to submit it to NYSDOH for approval.
InvestorPlace
XPEV Stock Alert: Why Is Xpeng Down Today?
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is in the red following a downgrade to “neutral” and a price target reduction by Macquarie Research. On Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company disclosed its July deliveries. For the month, Xpeng delivered 11,524 vehicles, up 43% year over year (YOY). In the first seven months of 2022, the company has now delivered a total of 80,507 vehicles, up 108% YOY. Cumulative deliveries since inception have now reached over 220,000 vehicles, with Xpeng recognized as “No. 1 among emerging auto brands in China.”
InvestorPlace
HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
InvestorPlace
LCID Stock: 3 Things to Watch When Lucid Motors Reports Earnings
Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) are in full focus, as the company will report second-quarter earnings tomorrow after the market close. During Q1, the company delivered 360 electric vehicles (EVs) and disclosed over 30,000 vehicle reservations. Those do not include an order from Saudi Arabia of up to 100,000 vehicles over the next ten years.
