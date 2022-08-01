Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

MIAMI - Hollywood police investigators say a man was left unconscious following a fight with two other men outside a public bathroom. Police said it happened back on June 19th to a call of a fight in progress in the area of Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. "When officers arrived there was a large crowd of people standing around the victim who was on the ground, unconscious. Hollywood Fire Rescue was called to treat the victim."Police said that officers made contact with the victim's wife and learned the victim and his wife were in line waiting to use the public restroom when two couples cut the line. "An argument began between the victim's wife and the other individuals. The argument led to a physical fight between the victim and two male subjects."Police are looking for two men in this case, one of whom was wearing a white tank top and red shorts and the other was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).

