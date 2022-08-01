Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

Read on 1051theblock.com
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesCamille NatalieMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
thesource.com
[WATCH] Body Cam Video Of Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest in Florida
As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Florida last month. Still, it was later proven that the Oxycodone pills found in his vehicle were prescribed to the rapper. Black was adamant that police were targeting him and that the traffic stop was only based on racial profiling. Now, footage of the arrest has surfaced.
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling
A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
Heartbreaking update in Dylan Rounds’ disappearance two months after teen farmer vanished from farm
A HEARTBREAKING update has been revealed in the case of missing 19-year-old, Dylan Rounds, who vanished more than two months ago from his farm in Utah. Dylan's family celebrated the missing teen's 20th birthday without him on Monday, spreading seeds of hope across Oregon. In honor of Dylan and the...
Major update after two kids among five found dead in home with chilling clue found at scene
THE family-of-five killed in an alleged murder-suicide on Tuesday have been identified by police. Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, is believed to have killed his family then himself, according to police. Among those murdered were: Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police...
Florida Man Accused Of Slaying Aspiring Rapper Who Posted Instagram Statement Before His Death
Authorities have announced a suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a Florida rapper last month, Radar has learned.On Aug. 2, police in Tampa and U.S. Marshals took Darren Day, 25, into custody and charged him with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ari Williams, who was known by the stage name "Rollie Bands."According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of July 22, Day allegedly shot Williams in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Williams died from his injuries at an area hospital.Investigators said at the time that the shooting didn’t appear to be random.Friends...
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend who broke into their home
A homeowner shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after the ex smashed through the front door of his Ohio home on Sunday. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on the 2900 block of North Kuther Road around 11 a.m. in Sydney, Ohio, WDTN reported.
Surveillance camera shows 80-year-old store owner shooting attempted robbery suspect
Security cameras captured the moment an 80-year-old convenience store owner in Southern California shot a masked man armed with what looked like an assault rifle. According to one of the store’s employees, the owner suffered a heart attack as a result of the events, but is expected to make a full recovery.
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
2 serving life sentences accused in more slayings in suspected rape and murder spree in Florida
Two men have been charged in two Tampa Bay-area cold-case murders based on DNA evidence that exonerated a death-row inmate. Their indictments in the decades-old cases were announced Thursday. Robert Duboise was wrongfully convicted of the capital murder of Barbara Grams, a 19-year-old who was raped and found beaten to...
Hollywood police: 2 sought in fight that left man unconscious
MIAMI - Hollywood police investigators say a man was left unconscious following a fight with two other men outside a public bathroom. Police said it happened back on June 19th to a call of a fight in progress in the area of Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. "When officers arrived there was a large crowd of people standing around the victim who was on the ground, unconscious. Hollywood Fire Rescue was called to treat the victim."Police said that officers made contact with the victim's wife and learned the victim and his wife were in line waiting to use the public restroom when two couples cut the line. "An argument began between the victim's wife and the other individuals. The argument led to a physical fight between the victim and two male subjects."Police are looking for two men in this case, one of whom was wearing a white tank top and red shorts and the other was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).
Arrests made after SW Dade man was robbed at gunpoint
MIAMI - Two teens have been arrested in the armed robbery of a southwest Miami-Dade man that was caught on camera. It happened July 17th at a home in the 18700 block of SW 316th Street. Police said the man was in his front yard when two people jumped the fence, pointed their handguns at him and demanded his necklace. One of the teens then pulled on his chain, attempting to remove it but couldn't. The man, fearing for his life, gave in to their demands and handed over the chain. They then fled on foot. The man was not injured. Police said the 14-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged with armed robbery. During questioning, the 14-year-old admitted to the robbery, according to police, while the 15-year-old denied any involvement.
