Fort Lauderdale, FL

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
105.1 The Block
 3 days ago
[WATCH] Body Cam Video Of Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest in Florida

As previously reported, Kodak Black was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Florida last month. Still, it was later proven that the Oxycodone pills found in his vehicle were prescribed to the rapper. Black was adamant that police were targeting him and that the traffic stop was only based on racial profiling. Now, footage of the arrest has surfaced.
Kodak Black
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

