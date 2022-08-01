How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins Live on August 1

www.tvguide.com
Detroit Tigers trade Robbie Grossman to Atlanta Braves for LHP Kris Anglin
MINNEAPOLIS — The Detroit Tigers have made their first trade, just minutes after their latest loss. After Monday's loss to the Twins, the Tigers sent outfielder Robbie Grossman to the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers received left-handed pitcher Kris Anglin in return. This year's trade deadline is 6 p.m. Tuesday. "With Robbie, we felt that we had to go...
‘Something didn’t feel right’: Tarik Skubal on leaving Tigers game ahead of MLB trade deadline
Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been among those being mentioned quite a lot in discussions ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and boy did he look as though he was really making teams go after him when he pitched for five scoreless innings Monday night against the Minnesota Twins. However, Skubal got […] The post ‘Something didn’t feel right’: Tarik Skubal on leaving Tigers game ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Fulmer changes clubhouses after Tigers trade him to Twins
Righty reliever Michael Fulmer didn't have far to go to meet his new teammates after the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Minnesota Twins. In fact, all he had to do was walk down a hallway. Fulmer, who has been a smoke-thrower for the Tigers out of the pen and...
Twins acquire Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central. Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday. Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge...
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Tigers Monday
The Detroit Tigers will start Akil Baddoo in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will bat ninth and play left field in Monday's game while Robbie Grossman catches a breather. Our models project Baddoo, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.5 fantasy points...
TVGuide.com
Matt Manning returns from injured list in Detroit Tigers' 5-3 win over Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning didn't have the most spectacular performance in his return from the injured list, but he worked through five innings, allowed three runs and exited with a one-run deficit. The Tigers mounted a comeback, winning 5-3 against the Minnesota Twins in the second of three games at Target Field, after losing Monday in extra innings. The offense backed Manning in the seventh inning with three runs, and once again, the bullpen was lights...
Twins place Gilberto Celestino on paternity list
The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Gilberto Celestino on the paternity list Monday. Celestino will be away from the Twins for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Twins recalled outfielder Mark Contreras from Triple-A St. Paul on Monday in a corresponding roster move. Contreras will replace Celestino in right field and hit ninth Monday versus left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit Tigers stumped by Minnesota Twins' trade deadline pickups in 4-1 loss
MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, the Detroit Tigers' offense didn't do enough. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, weren't consistently productive but still did enough in the batter's box — thanks to new catcher Sandy León's two-RBI performance — to hand the Tigers a 4-1 loss in Wednesday's series finale at Target Field. The Tigers (42-64) dropped...
