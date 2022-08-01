UDOT closes lanes on I-15 Tech Corridor to remove possibly-faulty light poles

kmyu.tv
State Street reduced to one lane at 592 West due to gas leak
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities reduced lanes on State Street in Pleasant Grove after a gas leak Wednesday, city officials said. According to the Pleasant Grove City Fire Department, the incident at 592 W. State Street had southbound traffic down to one lane as of 12:45 p.m. "Expect...
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
Crash in Salt Lake City leaves motorcyclist dead, forces closure of 1300 East
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash in Salt Lake City left one person dead and closed a major city street for investigation on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Ben Nielson, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department, said dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7:35 a.m. of a crash on 1300 East at the 2290 South intersection.
GALLERY: Terminal B still a long walk away as work progresses at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Construction is continuing on a tunnel system at the Salt Lake International Airport that will add shopping, dining and other amenities for travelers flying in and out of Utah's capital city. Once complete, it will also feature a shorter path to Terminal B, a...
Stockton residents prepare for possible flooding 1-year after torrential rain
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Stockton are preparing for the possibility of floods in the area of the Jacob City Fire burn scar. That area of Tooele County flooded exactly one year ago to the day on Aug. 1, 2021 and with rain in the forecast, preparations to protect homes are being made right now.
Construction yet to begin on tiny home village for Salt Lake's homeless population
More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin. Progress on the Other Side Village, set to be built at 1850 W. Indiana Avenue, has been much slower than the aggressive timeline laid out by Mayor Erin Mendenhall when she announced the development.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police responded to a serious collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle Tuesday night. The incident happened near Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in the Ballpark neighborhood a short time before 10 p.m. A Salt Lake Bees game had just ended...
Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
Rain douses wildland fire near Springville that started with man trying to 'burn a spider'
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A strong rain storm moved over Springville late Monday night, drenching a wildfire that started earlier in the afternoon. The Springville Fire ignited at a trailhead on the northeast side of town just before 5 p.m. . Utah County deputies arrested a man who allegedly...
Campaigns begin over proposed Alpine School District split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For thousands of parents in Orem, the choice is between the Alpine District, the largest in the state, and a new Orem District that has been proposed. “We’re losing programs here, we are losing schools,” said Michelle Lee, a mom active on the group Save Orem Schools, which favors a break from Alpine. “We’re losing so much money that goes for funding growth in other cities. Our students are losing programs, we’re losing schools, and we’re losing money.”
Orem City Council votes to place new city school district on November ballot
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The voters of Orem will get to decide if a new school district will split off from the Alpine School District. “With my vote I’m going to vote for the people of Orem, and most importantly allow them the freedom to decide what’s best for their children and grandchildren,” Mayor David Young said.
Salt Lake school board, superintendent turn to mediation in effort to resolve issue
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Board of Education and Superintendent Timothy Gadson did not come up with a resolution to Gadson's employment status during a meeting Tuesday. In a statement, Board President Melissa Ford said the Board's statement of ethics doesn't allow for details of...
Officials actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near Utah State Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials are actively investigating alleged suspects for arson near the Utah State Capitol. Fire crews responded just after 1 a.m. on Monday at Cortez Street in Salt Lake City. They said they were able to quickly put the fire out. In the video, you...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Utah-Arizona border
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers shot and killed a male suspect near the Southern Utah border with Arizona Wednesday morning. The pursuit originated at approximately 7:20 a.m. when Utah Highway Patrol received calls of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on northbound I-15. According to a...
Man who allegedly tried to burn spider faces reckless burn charges after wildfire sparked
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man who told authorities he accidentally started a wildfire that burned 40 acres in Springville on Aug. 1 is facing a reckless burn charge as well as charges relating to drug possession, according to a probable cause statement. Cory Allan Martin, 26, of Draper,...
Great Salt Lake Fringe performing arts festival returns fully in person
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Great Salt Lake Fringe is back, fully in person for the first time since 2020. The festival runs through August 7th. Over two weekends, the performing arts festival showcases around 30 artists. The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City is the hub of...
16-year-old arrested for involvement in suspicious teen death near Lindon park
LINDON, Utah (KUTV) — Police announced that a 16-year-old boy was arrested for his involvement following a suspicious death of a teen near a Lindon park. According to preliminary information, Lindon police said two groups of individuals met at a location where an altercation occurred. "During the course of...
Taylorsville police ask for public's help to identify suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect involved in a gas station robbery Monday night. Officials said the incident took place at the 7-Eleven store located at 3180 West 5400 South around 11:30 p.m. According to Taylorsville police, the suspect walked...
Summerhays! Back and looking to finish strong at Utah Championship!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The PGA Tour Korn Ferry Utah Championship is this week at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington. KUTV Sports Director Dave Fox visited with the local Pro who grew up at Oakridge!. Daniel Summerhays is back from his short retirement and talks with Dave about...
