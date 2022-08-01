What is new about Dallas Market Center’s 2023 markets dates?

www.furnituretoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Airport steps into the future of travel with new amenities
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — DFW Airport's latest terminal expansion features amenities not yet available at any other airport in the country in the hopes of making your next trip easier and safer.Four newly reconstructed gates at Terminal C offer a glimpse into the future at DFW Airport."Place an order for any restaurant in the airport and have it delivered to you at the gate, and if you're lucky, you may see a robot deliver it to you," said Kenneth Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management & Customer Experience at DFW Airport.From the way you get your meals to the...
papercitymag.com
Pressed Roots, the Dallas-Based Salon Reimagining the Drybar for Textured Hair, is Just Getting Started
The Plano location of Pressed Roots, a blowout bar specializing in textured hair. When we first profiled Piersten Gaines at the start of 2020, the Columbia and Harvard Business School graduate was preparing to open the very first Pressed Roots, a luxurious, beautifully designed salon specializing in natural, silky blowouts for textured hair. After dipping her toes in markets like Boston and Atlanta with sold-out pop-up appointments, Gaines had landed on Dallas — and an airy studio in Trinity Groves — for an official launching pad.
McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction
After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Oak Cliff Modern Is Walkable to All Your Favorite Places
The then-one-story home at 633 Strong St. was deep in renovations when the current owners stumbled upon it in 2018. “They were Oak Cliff folks who just fell in love with the walkability of the property,” listing agent Ged Dipprey says. Its easy walkability makes you briefly forget...
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
Who doesn't love spending Saturday morning at a farmer's market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.
Dallas Farmers Market hosting Watermelon Day during first weekend of August
In the words of the great Harry Styles, "Watermelon sugar high!" It's watermelon time in North Texas ladies and gentlemen.
dmagazine.com
For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.
The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
City of Mesquite approves construction of 235-acre retail and business development along IH-20
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite has approved a 235-acre retail and business development. Located on the north side of IH-20 between Lasater and Lawson Roads, the development will offer approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and ultimately 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
No Cellphones Allowed in New Fort Worth Restaurant
In the historic Fort Worth Stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina's is bringing back the old days in a unique way. It’s banning cellphones. Customers must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't be unlocked -- until they walk out the door. "We...
matadornetwork.com
This Small Texas Town Hosts the Most Authentic Oktoberfest in the US
Fall is coming fast, which means Oktoberfest season will be here before you know it. The famed Oktoberfest in Munich is scheduled to return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re not lucky enough to be able to catch a flight to Germany to drink beer for a couple of days, there are plenty of grand Oktoberfest celebrations right in the United States. One of the most notable is in Addison, Texas.
Yelp says these are the best spots for fried catfish in Dallas
A taste of the south is what's on the menu for the month of August as it is National Catfish Month, and it matters not how you like yours prepared as it is time to celebrate this delicious protein.
escapehatchdallas.com
Here’s the secret Fort Worth location of Chicago’s famous Portillo’s location
Portillo’s isn’t ready to reveal where they’re building a Fort Worth location, but city snoopers know. According to a recently filed city building permit, the Chicago-based chain known for Italian beef and hot dogs plans to open a big store at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway at Tehama Ridge Parkway Bud Kennedy at the Star-Telegram first reported the news.
gptx.org
Hatch Chile Festival at Farmers Market
The festival will feature both raw and roasted Hatch chiles sold by the pound, live music, food, drinks and much more!. The Grand Prairie Farmers Market features locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, honey, pasta, spices, tamales, candles, soaps and much more. The market is open every Saturday, March to December, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where to Find Gooey, Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Mac and Cheese
My family has a love-hate relationship with mac and cheese. It’s by far the most requested food by our picky eaters, who would willingly eat it morning, noon and night if we didn’t care about nutritional value. But as any parent can attest, the more you pressure your kid to expand their food palate, the more they dig in their heels.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Most Expensive Home Listings in Texas — July 2022 Edition
The Texas market remains as hot as the state’s sweltering temperatures, so why not have a little voyeuristic fun? After all, perusing the most expensive home listings in the state feels more akin to appreciating great art than actual house hunting (at least for most). In a scenario where money is no option, what level of craftsmanship can be achieved? Which brilliant architect can you enlist? Which sought-after interior designer do you choose to plot your flow and finishes?
This Home on Baxtershire Drive is Just What The Doctors Ordered
If the walls of 7552 Baxtershire could talk, they might ask for a scalpel. To think of it, those walls would definitely know how to administer cancer treatments and resuscitate a heart. The fabulous $1.3 million home in the trendy JanMar subdivision was built in 1984 and originally belonged to...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
