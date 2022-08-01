ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RANDY RAINBOW Announces Dates For ‘The Pink Glasses Tour’

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 3 days ago
www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

Related
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 3–9, 2022

Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. Brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight and fellow boy band member Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood may no longer be “kids,” but to their huge fan base, they’re still the hot East Coast guys who sang, danced and knocked out ’80s and ’90s hits like “Step by Step” and “You Got It (The Right Stuff).” With special guest TLC, expect a super fun throwback dance party, with an audience that spans generations.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
HONOLULU, HI
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ridgefield Playhouse#Jason Price#Music Hall#British Royal Family#Celebrities#Live Nation#Paramount#The Egg Sat#Kodak Theater Fri#Tx#Acl Live#Moody Theater Sun#Carnegie Music Hall Wed#Ct
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Maui home prices

Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves

An extra layer has been added to the helmets of NFL players as they practice. How safe they are. Also, it's a very expensive breakfast for a traveler. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jason Momoa had gifts...
HALEIWA, HI
iconvsicon.com

MCA DAY Returns To Brooklyn To Honor Hip Hop Legend Adam “MCA” Yauch

MCA DAY returns to Littlefield in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 13th (12 PM to 5 PM) to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of Beastie Boy Adam “MCA” Yauch. The 10th anniversary of the original and official FREE, all-ages event features a stellar lineup of live music performances, DJs, the Keep It On and On art gallery, and do-good organizations to connect with, for friends and fans from around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity

HONOLULU — (AP) — In Hawaii, there's a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state's close-knit communities. It's an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

HONOLULU’s Biggest Foodie Event is Back

HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40

A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show

Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy