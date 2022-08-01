RANDY RAINBOW Announces Dates For ‘The Pink Glasses Tour’

www.iconvsicon.com
Related
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 3–9, 2022
Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7, 8 p.m. Brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight and fellow boy band member Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood may no longer be “kids,” but to their huge fan base, they’re still the hot East Coast guys who sang, danced and knocked out ’80s and ’90s hits like “Step by Step” and “You Got It (The Right Stuff).” With special guest TLC, expect a super fun throwback dance party, with an audience that spans generations.
Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
lonelyplanet.com
The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii
Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Maui home prices
Breweries of all sizes are popping up in Honolulu. Many of them are serving up brunch. Frolic Hawaii's Thomas Obungen and Grace Lee get a taste. Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. What's Trending: Earth records shortest...
Pearlridge Center to celebrate milestone with free popcorn, concert
Pearlridge Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 19. There will be free popcorn, music and a performance by local boy band Crossing Rain.
2nd annual K-9 and Keiki Carnival coming to Hawaii
The local nonprofit Fur Angel Foundation will be holding its K9 and keiki carnival on Saturday, September 24 at Momilani Community Center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves
An extra layer has been added to the helmets of NFL players as they practice. How safe they are. Also, it's a very expensive breakfast for a traveler. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jason Momoa had gifts...
iconvsicon.com
MCA DAY Returns To Brooklyn To Honor Hip Hop Legend Adam “MCA” Yauch
MCA DAY returns to Littlefield in Brooklyn on Saturday, August 13th (12 PM to 5 PM) to celebrate the life, music, and legacy of Beastie Boy Adam “MCA” Yauch. The 10th anniversary of the original and official FREE, all-ages event features a stellar lineup of live music performances, DJs, the Keep It On and On art gallery, and do-good organizations to connect with, for friends and fans from around the world.
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU — (AP) — In Hawaii, there's a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state's close-knit communities. It's an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Biggest Foodie Event is Back
HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Saturday, Sept. 17, with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long.
KHON2
Mom-made market to be held at Kahala Mall
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The mom-made market is back, this time, it’s returning to Kahala Mall. Dozens of local vendors will be featured, as well as entertainment and giveaways. One of the vendors, Kailee Freitas, joined Take2 with details.
Hawaii Magazine
How to Spend a Day in Waikīkī, Oʻahu with $40
A trip to Oʻahu isn’t complete without at least one visit to exciting Waikīkī, where you can have iconic Hawaiʻi vacation experiences all within a budget. 6 a.m. Hike Diamond Head at dawn ($5) Google Waikīkī and you’re guaranteed to find Lēʻahi (aka Diamond Head)...
Kalihi’s Rainbow Drive-In location to host grand reopening
Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.
thisweekhawaii.com
Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show
Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
Scene of murder investigation up for sale at Hawaii Loa Ridge
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was the scene of a murder is now for sale, the family of Gary Ruby said selling the home was not up for debate as they all try to move forward from the tragedy.
More than half of Hawaii’s rescue-related calls are visitors
So far this year, HFD is still rescuing more visitors than residents. They shared these numbers with KHON2.
Former UH DC Kaumeyer hoping to revive Waianae football
Former University of Hawaii football defensive coordinator Thom Kaumeyer is the new head coach at Waianae.
Comments / 0