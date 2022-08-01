Boise Realtor Tells CNBC: ‘Boise Market Is Not Gloom and Doom’

kidotalkradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho
We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes. However, there are now signs that things are changing...
International GoGo Squeeze Company Hiring in Nampa
If you have kids that are under the age of 10 you have most likely heard of or seen the GoGo Squeeze company. There products are sold in major retail stores around the country and is super popular for families. The healthy snacks, they specialize in healthy and nutritious different flavors of apple sauces, yogurts and puddings that are in easy one time use grab and go packs. Perfect for trips, picnics and packed lunches.
5 Sure Ways to Support Local Boise Area Businesses
I recently wrote an article about Idaho being one of the top 10 states in the country to open a small business, and for me that definitely acted as a friendly reminder to shop local more. I hope we ALL strive to shop local more. It genuinely has been a...
One of the Craziest Pizzas in America Can Be Found in Boise
After reading that headline, you’re fairly confident that you can accurately predict which of Boise’s dozens of pizzerias found themselves on this list. We’re here to tell you, you’re wrong. The team at Cheapsim set out on a quest to find some of the most unusual...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why is it so easy for people to completely overlook Boise?
Seriously, why are we so forgettable/under-appreciated? This is kind of an open letter/opinion piece I guess, because recently I’ve noticed some things that really aren’t fair to Boise, and I wanted to write about it. I follow a lot of the artists/concerts that come through the Boise area,...
See Inside the Tiniest Home for Sale in Boise [PHOTOS]
During the workday, it's only natural to crave a few minutes of downtime to break up meetings and deadlines. If the way you do that is by reaching for your smartphone and scrolling through Zillow, you already know what's happening. The median listing prices for homes in Boise are slowly...
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
1043wowcountry.com
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license?
Garden City pathologist Ryan Cole burst onto the national scene as a leading COVID-19 vaccination denier and purveyor of unproven cures in July of 2021. Speaking at a meeting of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group of COVID-19 anti-vaccination activists, Cole falsely described the life-saving vaccines as “fake,” a “clot shot” and “needle rape.” He falsely […] The post Why does this guy still have an Idaho medical license? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best Seafood restaurants?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Boise, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 10 list for y’all — enjoy!
boisestatepublicradio.org
Take a deep breath Boise … and then think hard about ‘the most significant issue of our time’
Climate change is inevitable and, with every passing day, increasingly dangerous. Changing our lives to meet what Boise’s Climate Action Manager Steve Hubble says is “the most significant issue of our time” can only succeed through a collective effort. -Stop burning things to warm ourselves. -Curb emissions.
Did You Know This is the Drunkest City in the State of Idaho?
Summer nights in Idaho often include enjoying cocktails on a swanky patio, beers on the boat or a happy hour glass of wine with the girls after work. Everything is ok in moderation, but which Idaho city takes things a little too far?. A few months back, we were able...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Would You Live In Employer-Owned Housing To Save Money On Rent in Boise?
Idaho's housing crisis is once again getting national media attention. This time, the New York Times profiled the problems with finding an affordable place to live in the Sun Valley area. Housing is so expensive that people have moved into garages, campers, and tents. These aren't just low-income workers. The cost of housing is so expensive that even a small business owner and a school principal have lived in make-shift shelters.
deseret.com
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
kmvt
Meridian group convicted for selling counterfeit goods online
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group in Meridian has been convicted of selling counterfeit products online. The group sold fake Apple and Samsung products both nationally and internationally. While this specific group will be behind bars, more groups are still out there. The United States attorney for the district of Idaho says there are many warning signs to look out for, including non-authentic packaging, and accessories that come with the phone.
10 Best Boise Neighborhoods To Take A Walk In!
Walking is easy and free PT that's good for you. While most of us know walking is gentle on the joints, a lesser known fact is the tremendous impact it has on the heart. The Arthritis Foundation reports the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other "lowers the risk of blood clots, since the calf acts as a venous pump, contracting and pumping blood from the feet and legs back to the heart, reducing the load on the heart."
How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint.
Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents. Rogers […] The post How many Idahoans have long COVID? New data gives us a hint. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
idahobusinessreview.com
Farm-to-door delivery service launches in Boise
FarmDeliver, a new Boise-born company launched in May of this year, is making locally and sustainably grown food accessible for homes around the area, and everything — from meat and dairy products to bread and produce — is delivered right to the doorstep. Elisabeth Chin, the founder and owner of FarmDeliver, saw a need to bring staple foods from ...
KIVI-TV
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
Anniversary of Crazy Idaho Animal Stories, Nampa Gator and Goatpocalypse
2 years ago Nampa Police Department got a call for help claiming that a man found a giant alligator under his camp trailer in his yard. Obviously they were a little doubtful, as hello we are far from swamp lands. After all most of the Nampa police have never even seen a gator in real life.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0