City of Wilmington ARPA Funds Assist Local Businesses in Obtaining Loans for Start-up Expansion

Delaware City Schools preparing for upcoming school year
The Delaware City Schools Board of Education discussed the start of the school year and approved staffing changes at its regular meeting Monday. Superintendent Heidi Kegley said preparations are underway throughout the district for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, including new staff orientation next week for new hires within the district.
WilmU’s grow-your-own teacher pipeline results in fast jobs
Angelie Ross-Jimenez is 19 years old with an associate’s degree and a full-time job, and she has Wilmington University to thank for that. The university has created a grow-your-own teacher pipeline program in order to address the teacher shortage in Delaware. Not only did teachers leave classrooms because of COVID, the state has 4,000 educators eligible for retirement within the ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington library receives high honor
The Wilmington Library is being honored as one of the best libraries in America. The library on Rodney Square recently received a National Medal for Museum and Library Services - the nation's highest honor for a library - from The Institute of Museum and Library Services. Wilmington's award was one...
WMDT.com
2022 Delaware State Fair a huge success
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Fair officials say the 103rd annual event was a success. In total, the 2022 Delaware State Fair saw strong attendance, with 299,511 fairgoers visiting the fairgrounds, making it the 4th best attendance in fair history. Officials say the final day of the fair drew record attendance, with over 58,600 fairgoers visiting.
delawarepublic.org
Pandemic emergency shelter program will run out of funding by end of month
Delawareans living in motels as part of a pandemic-era emergency housing program received letters on Monday informing them that the program will end on August 31. Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services had anticipated that the federal COVID relief dollars supporting the pandemic shelter program would dry up within the coming months, but Monday’s announcement offered the first concrete end date. Over the course of the past two years, the program served more than 6,000 households.
WDEL 1150AM
Former state House Gaming Committee Chair named Delaware Lottery's Acting Director
A former Delaware state House member has been named to oversee the Delaware Lottery on an acting basis. Former Rep. Helene Keeley, who most recently was in the role of Deputy Director of the Delaware Lottery, will replace Vernon Kirk, who worked with the Lottery going back to its inception in 1975, and had been its Director since 2011.
billypenn.com
Unused space at Philly rec centers will be offered to local entrepreneurs, who’ll get free rent in return for mentorship
Rec centers in Philadelphia may soon play host to local startups and creative small businesses, thanks to a new city program launching today. Called “Making Space: Reimagining Recreation,” the initiative offers local entrepreneurs the chance to apply for a free, “business-ready” space in rooms that currently sit empty, per the program website. Selected applicants will get a year lease and a grant to properly outfit the space.
Delaware County Consolidates Departments with Media Building Buy
Image via Kathleen E. Carey, Daily Times. Delaware County Council has approved purchasing the Flagship Corporate Center in Media for $15.4 million to house the county’s planning and housing department, the commerce center, and possibly VisitDelcoPA, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
WDEL 1150AM
The Tour to Strengthen Mental Health comes to Wilmington
The National Tour to Strengthen Mental Health, with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, came to Wilmington on Monday, August 1, 2022. Becerra attended a youth mental health forum at Nemours Estate along with U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt-Rochester.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of 9 places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
delawarepublic.org
National Night Out across New Castle County aim to strengthen police and community relationships
Police and communities gather once a year on the first Tuesday in August for National Night Out. New Castle County’s Hero Help Unit was one part of law enforcement at the Bellevue Community Center, where the local police and residents gathered together for a night of games and ice cream, while mending trust and relationships.
Wilmington Woman Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Perfumes
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — A Wilmington, Delaware woman has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in connection to the theft of $2,993.00 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty supply store located at 861 E. Baltimore Pike. Cammille Baker, age 36, has been charged with retail theft...
delawarepublic.org
Gov, Carney signs mental health bills at Sean's House, organization recognized by General Assembly
Gov. John Carney (D) signed 3 mental health bills Wednesday, implementing more proactive measures to treat mental illness. Legislators and stakeholders gathered at Sean’s House in Newark for the bill signings. The organization opened its doors in 2020, and has saved 61 young adults from a suicidal situation while speaking with more than 30,000 people concerning mental health and suicide awareness over the past 3 years.
firststateupdate.com
Time Capsule Found At School Construction Site, You’ll Have To Wait To See What’s Inside
Time capsules preserve history, and one was found Friday at the new Bancroft School project construction site while demolishing the Drew Educational Support Center, formerly Christina School District’s Administration Office, officials said Wednesday. Demolition started on the Drew Educational Support Center a few months ago to make room for...
Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods
CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
visitwilmingtonde.com
Your Guide to August Events in Greater Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley
When you think of visiting Greater Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley, the first thing that may come to mind is “What is there to do?”. There’s so much coming down the pike this month. From a PGA Tournament and a peach festival to a Burger Battle and Forest Bathing adventures, the dog days of summer are upon us... so why not enjoy them with a getaway to #VisitWilm?
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
WMDT.com
Dover PD Youth Academy underway
DOVER, Del. – The Dover Police Department’s Youth Academy is in full swing. Kids went to visit the Air Mobility Command Museum, which allowed them to try out the impaired/distracted driving simulator. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
wilmingtonde.gov
Melody Phillips is Appointed Deputy Director of Wilmington’s Department of Parks and Recreation
Mayor Purzycki and Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith welcome Melody to the City’s management team. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today announced that Melody Phillips, the former Director of Operations at the Teen Warehouse in Wilmington and a former Program Manager at Delaware Technical and Community College, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Phillips will assist Parks and Recreation Director Ian Smith with managing one of the City’s most important departments as far as providing extensive community-based programs and services to individuals, children, and families. Phillips will begin her new duties on Monday, August 1.
