Ridgecrest Police Log July 30, 2022

Not too long ago, Bruce and I were at Ewings in Kernville sipping beer and watching rafts float down the Kern River. As always, the conversation migrated to football. I was frustrated that UCLA was still struggling. Bruce smiled and said, “Coaching isn’t just about winning. It’s great when you win. Equally important to great coaches is providing their athletes with the skills and character to help them succeed when their playing days are finished.”

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO