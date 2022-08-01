Ridgecrest Police Log July 30, 2022

www.ridgecrestca.com
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RACE Communications coming online in Ridgecrest
Ridgecrest will now have another option for the internet. As many residents have guessed from seeing them working around town, RACE Communications is setting up to provide fiber-based Internet services to Ridgecrest. The company, which also supplies phone and TV service, intends to provide services to over 11,900 homes within Ridgecrest city limits according to a presentation from RACE last week.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Report: Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations: Council to hear presentation today
The city of Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations, according to a 2021 report commissioned by the city. The finding comes from a report dated April 1, 2021 called Community Hazard and Risk Assessment with Station Location Analysis by Citygate Associates, LLC., a city consultant. A presentation on the...
kernvalleysun.com
Quick response helps contain Mesa Fire to 220 acres
The spread of a 222-acre wildfire that broke out about 5 miles east of Bodfish Saturday evening was halted within hours by the Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) and other crews. In an Instagram post, KCFD called the Mesa Fire a “vegetation fire,” and said first responders from the Bureau...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Race Communications gives away 700 free backpacks
Last Saturday, Freedom Park was filled with parents and their children who waited patiently in the afternoon sun for free backpacks and back-to-school supplies courtesy of Race Communications. In addition to the 700 backpacks which were distributed by Race employees, children received extra pencils, frisbees and miniature footballs. Samantha Cook,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: How to live in Ridgecrest
My tenure in Ridgecrest falls into three distinct time periods. I was born and grew up here, moved back for a few years in my 20s and early 30s and back again in 2013. My pattern -- from what I hear-- is typical. Ridgecrest has a boomerang effect for a lot of us. You can move on but somehow you keep coming back.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Current COVID strain appears to be highly transmissible, less severe
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Quality Administrator Brenda Diel reported that during the month of July, RRH administered 1,141 COVID tests, 234 of which were positive, for a positivity rate of 20.5 percent. “For people who are concerned about what this means, context is always important,” said Diel. “One of the trends...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Probation sweep nets 17 arrests
Over the weekend, 30 law enforcement officers with various agencies conducted a probation check operation in Ridgecrest that led to 17 arrests, according to a social media post. On July 24, officers with the RPD, Kern County Probation Department, Delano Police Department and Kern County District Attorney’s Office conducted a...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 8/1/2022 – 8/5/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of August 1 – August 5, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns...
Tehachapi holding National Night Out event on Tuesday
You can visit with local first responders Tuesday evening in Tehachapi and help build up the community during National Night Out. The annual event is held to promote police and community partnerships.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Bruce Bernhardi: A Lifetime of Inspiration and Lasting Legacy
Not too long ago, Bruce and I were at Ewings in Kernville sipping beer and watching rafts float down the Kern River. As always, the conversation migrated to football. I was frustrated that UCLA was still struggling. Bruce smiled and said, “Coaching isn’t just about winning. It’s great when you win. Equally important to great coaches is providing their athletes with the skills and character to help them succeed when their playing days are finished.”
Laist.com
Criminal Charges Filed Against Real Estate Company At Center Of LAist Studio's 'California City' Podcast
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. In my podcast California City, I...
Ring video captured assaults in Tehachapi baby death case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Martinez claimed she had her 3-month-old with her when three men attacked her outside a liquor store, according to newly-released sheriff’s reports. She said she drove home and left the baby with her boyfriend, Mister Bailey, then went to a hospital. While there she got a call from Bailey: the […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Three Inyo County State Highways Closed Due to Flooding
INYO COUNTY – Caltrans has closed two state highways in Inyo County due to flooding. State Route 190 has closed from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 in Olancha to Slab City, approximately 12 miles west of Death Valley Junction. State Route 168 E has also been closed from the intersection with Death Valley Road to the junction with State Route 266, just west of the Nevada State Line. State Route 127 has closed from Riggs Road in San Bernardino County to the Shoshone airport, just south of the town of Shoshone in Inyo County.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RPD arrests man on multiple charges
On July 28, officers of the Ridgecrest Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes sedan in the 1200 block of West Iowa Avenue. According to a news release, the vehicle failed to yield to officers and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the vehicle exceeded 100 m.p.h. and failed to stop at multiple stop signs.
Mesa Fire breaks out near Lake Isabella
A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon just four to five miles east of Bodfish along Erskine Creek Road at Willow Gultch.
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Unperturbed by close proximity
Marsha Farrington took this photo in Stallion Springs recently of a big American Elk bull. “I live on Grouse Drive, and this bull elk was about five feet away from me,” Marsha explained. “Of course, I was on the porch at the time! He just kind of looked at me, and slowly sauntered away. . .”
KGET 17
Flash flood warnings issued for parts of Kern County
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service in Hanford, Calif., has issued a flash flood warning for east central Kern County until 2:45 p.m. Monday. The area includes Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Jawbone Canyon and Water Canyon, according to NWS. At 12:46 p.m., doppler radars detected thunderstorms producing heavy...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City candidate update
As of Tuesday evening, three candidates have pulled papers to run for mayor of Ridgecrest and two to run for council seats. Mayoral candidates include incumbent Eric Bruen, Thomas Wiknich and Troy T. Mather. Wicknich has been verified as a candidate, the other two still have petitions circulating according to city sources.
Man leads police on high-speed chase, barricades self in room
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A simple traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase and foot pursuit for officers with the Ridgecrest Police Department and a Ridgecrest resident. Police tried to stop a black Mercedes in the 1200 block of West Iowa Avenue Thursday. The driver refused to stop and led police on a car chase […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Colleen Tracey Simmons
Colleen Clare Tracey was born November 4, 1929, the elder daughter of Arthur Tracey and Kathryn Wehlage. Colleen spent the first 19 years of her life in her beloved home town, Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by a large extended Irish family. She was very proud that her two grandmothers were Maggie Sweeney and Grace Riley.
