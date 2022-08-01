SBU Among Four Leading Schools to Become Inaugural Solutions Journalism Hubs

news.stonybrook.edu
Judy Berhannan Leaves a Near 40-Year Legacy in SBU Admissions
Dean of Admissions Judy Berhannan, who began working in Stony Brook University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions in 1983, will retire at the end August, leaving a legacy of student equity and opportunity. Throughout her years at Stony Brook, Dean Berhannan has enjoyed the variety of opportunities for student interaction...
Governor Announces $113M in State Funding to Increase SUNY Enrollment, College Completion Rates
Includes $60M Across SUNY with a Priority Placed on Institutions with Greatest Student Diversity; $53M for Hiring New Full-Time Faculty. The State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees has approved the criteria for allocating $113 million in direct funding from New York State in an investment that will support campus programs designed to increase services to SUNY students, bolster enrollment at SUNY institutions and support college completion rates. The funding is a part of the Governor’s and state legislators’ historic budget commitment to higher education and will help secure SUNY’s place as a global leader in higher education.
Wai Law Completes Around-Long-Island Run for Stony Brook Medical Programs
Wai Law crossed the finish line of his 320-mile journey at Stony Brook University on Sunday, July 31, a seven-day, epic run that has raised nearly $20,000 for Parkinson’s disease research and mental health support for young people on Long Island. Law, an accountant and ultramarathon runner from Bethpage,...
Long Island Cranx Foundation Raises $22K for Stony Brook Children’s Hospital
The Cranx Foundation Has Pledged a Gift to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital of $50,000 Over Five Years. On July 27, the Long Island Cranx Foundation completed its “Epic Rides For A Cause,” biking to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital where members of the charitable organization delivered a check for $22,000 in support of Stony Brook Children’s Hospital Child Life Program and the hospital’s Pediatric Emergency Department Expansion project. The Cranx Foundation has pledged a gift to Stony Brook Children’s Hospital of $50,000 over five years and has already surpassed its first-year goal of $10,000.
Jayden Cook Gets SBU Football on ESPN SportsCenter Top 10
The Stony Brook University football team is getting ready for the 2022 season, and one of its players gave sports fans across the nation a memorable introduction to what the Seawolves have in store for the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association. Redshirt sophomore running back Jayden Cook’s one-handed, over-the-shoulder,...
