I’m An Artist Community Studio

Local artist and producer African Cowboy wants to shed light on his culture
On July 14, rolling out hosted the Backwoods Making Smoke music panel. The event brought together local artists, producers and music makers to network and gain skills in their respective fields. J. Sims, J.R. McKee, and Joshua “J1” Raiford spoke to the guests and gave tips and advice for working in the music industry.
Slate
How To Be an Artist and Not Starve
Elaine picked up watercolor painting during her two year, cross country RV adventure with her family. She quickly fell in love with gorgeous nature scenes and found the creative process meditative and healing. But now she’s wondering if her art could be something more. On this episode of How To!, multitalented artist Aaron Dworkin has tips for Elaine and other aspiring artists on how to live a ‘portfolio life’ by finding your signature style, following your passions and ultimately getting paid. He also shares insights for unlocking your creativity even if you don’t fancy yourself an artist.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
EW.com
Beyoncé dedicates Renaissance to her gay uncle and 'fallen angels' of club culture
Beyoncé kicked off her new, club-inspired album's era with a proper tribute to the gay man who helped raise her. In an emotional note posted Thursday to her website, Beyoncé indicated that Renaissance is a "three-act" project she devised over the course of three years, with help from her "husband and muse," rapper Jay-Z, though she also revealed that the album wouldn't have been possible without her uncle's influence.
Beyoncé's new album 'Renaissance' is a tough sell in 2022 America
On Friday Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, “Act I: Renaissance,” six years after the breakaway success of “Lemonade.” She gave fans and critics a taste of her latest work last month, when she dropped the surprise single “Break My Soul.” (It debuted on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart top 10 on Billboard.)
Gospel singer Deitrick Haddon discusses his faith-based film ‘The Fallen’
Deitrick Haddon is an award-winning gospel singer, writer, director and star of ALLBLK’s faith-based dramatic film, “The Fallen,” which is about a praise and worship leader who is finally on the verge of putting his long-deferred dreams back on track. Haddon discussed making the film, and his...
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
classicfm.com
Hear the haunting music printed on a man’s bottom in this wild Renaissance painting
Hieronymus Bosch is famous for his intricate and macabre visions of hell. But have you ever noticed this bizarre ditty, branded onto a poor sinner’s naked backside in his most famous painting?. Listen to this article. The works of Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch were frequently filled with allusions to...
Stereogum
Surprise Chef – “Money Music”
Over the past couple years, the Melbourne, Australia band Surprise Chef have been building up a name for themselves with the heady, instrumental swirl of two full-length album, All News Is Good News and Daylight Savings. Today, they’re announcing their third album, Education & Recreation — its release will coincide with the group’s first North American tour dates. A couple songs on the new album have already been released as singles — “Velodrome” and “Spring’s Theme” — and today they’re sharing a new one called “Money Music.” Listen below.
Steel Springs Pictures Developing Content Slate Centered On Viral Card Game ‘We’re Not Really Strangers’; Partnership Launches Non-Fiction Division Led By Jonathan Sinclair
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Steel Springs Pictures has partnered with the card game We’re Not Really Strangers to create an exclusive sale of projects and formats that will expand upon the core essence of the brand. The deal is the first to be announced through Steel Springs Pictures’ newly minuted Non-Fiction division, which former OWN/Harpo executive Jonathan Sinclair (Oprah’s Master Class) is leading as President, Non-Fiction. Created and launched by Koreen Odiney in 2018, We’re Not Really Strangers was born out of the idea of fostering meaningful connections, designed to spark emotional dialogue and explore the dynamics...
Stereogum
Frankie Cosmos – “One Year Stand”
Frankie Cosmos, the rock group fronted by Greta Kline, have announced a new album, Inner World Peace, their follow-up to 2019’s Close It Quietly. The band recorded it and produced it with Nate Mendelsohn and Katie Von Schleicher at Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn, and the songs were culled down from the 100+ that Kline wrote during the pandemic. Lead single “One Year Stand” is soft and sad and sweet, and comes with a music video directed by Eliza Lu Doyle.
nftevening.com
OpenLab and TokenTraxx announce first Audio-Visual NFT collection
Innovative Ibiza-based music and arts platform OpenLab are set to launch a very special set of art x music collaborative NFTs. This announcement follows the news of their early-access Future Pass arriving on Aug 3rd. The project is the first initiative with TokenTraxx. Together, they are uniting cutting-edge music talent...
Guitar World Magazine
Flattley Bass Chief and Bass Poison Ivy review
Highly user-friendly pedals that offer two distinct flavors of dirt to your bass tone, from the creamy saturated overdrive of the Bass Chief to the. The UK-built Flattley effects range has been around for a few years now, and we’ve followed their progress with interest. These two bass overdrive...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
Songwriter U: What’s Your Story?
A great songwriter is a great storyteller. Using words as building blocks and setting them against a brilliant melody, writers employ literary devices like rhyme, alliteration, metaphor, and repetition to captivate us. Over the course of a few minutes, writers tell us the truths of life in song. Sharpening this...
guitar.com
“It was like a speeding train and I just got on it”: Fantastic Negrito on how his 17th-century ancestors inspired his eclectic new gospel-psych-blues jam album
Six albums – five as Fantastic Negrito, his moniker since 2015 – more than four record labels, three Grammys, 54 years, and one coma. If you could tally up a life in numbers alone, Oakland-based Fantastic Negrito, born Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, has already notched up enough experiences to warrant a memoir. Who knows when the Massachusetts-born artist would find the time to write it, though?
musictimes.com
The New Conversations Of The Iranian Musician, Ali Bahrami Sadat Abadi About The Arabic Music And Melodies
Ali Bahrami Sadat Abadi is one of the famous Iranian musicians who has been creating Arabic music for many years. Today we heard his words that had wide coverage and were criticized in some media. Arabic music and melody is one of the most special styles of music in the...
The Verge
Beyoncé edits two songs on Renaissance after social backlash
Even Beyoncé is not immune to the cycle of outrage. Though her critically acclaimed latest album, Renaissance, has been out for less than a week, Beyoncé is already making changes to two of her songs after being called out on social media. The singer got into a beef...
