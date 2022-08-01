ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90 Day Fiancé's Ari and Bini get married after a long road to the alter

By Terrell Smith
 2 days ago
When the cast for 90 Day Fiancé season 9 was announced, many viewers’ focused their attention on the only familiar couple of the 90 Day universe, Ariela and Biniyam. Having first been featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2, fans have watched the pair’s at times tumultuous courtship unfold for two years and have often questioned if they were going to make it.

For those that have forgotten, when we met Ari and Bini, she was pregnant with his child and relocating her entire life to Ethiopia to start a family with him. Unfortunately, their cultural differences often proved to be a hurdle in their relationship.

Adding to the rocky dynamic were their families. Ari and Bini’s sisters often bumped heads. Their last encounter resulted in Bini’s sibling, Wish, unapologetically throwing wine in Ari’s face . Bini’s family wasn’t the only one providing complications, as Ari’s ex-husband (who considers himself family) kept popping up making both Bini and viewers at home uncomfortable.

Even with all these things and issues of trust stacked against them, the couple realized that their love for each other and their son Avi conquers all. Ari was quick to note on her wedding day that she had spent so much time focusing on her differences with Bini that she almost allowed that to blind her to the fact she wants to be with him and wants their family to move forward together.

Now before the couple exchanged their "I do’s," the audience started reaching for their tissues just looking at the suit young Avi wore that his dad tailored to perfection. They also seemed to fawn over the fact that Bini again showed off another talent. Not only has he proven to be a dancer, an MMA fighter, a musician and a tailor, but after cutting Ari’s dad’s hair, he’s shown he’s also a barber, impressing fans.

By the time the two exchanged vows, viewers found themselves in touch with all of their emotions. It’s been a long road for the couple, and this chapter is certainly ending on a high note.

But could there be a next chapter for the two worth exploring on perhaps 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Particularly, Bini’s journey reconnecting with his first son. As fans have pointed out, Bini’s relationship with him was severed after the child’s mother brought him back to the US while he was still living in Ethiopia. Now that Bini is in the US, the audience would be willing to see a happy ending with him reuniting with the child and blending the son in with his family with Ari.

Fans react to Ari and Bini’s wedding and talk about what’s next for the couple

The 90 Day Fiancé season 9 audience is definitely excited by the marriage of Ari and Bini. They are also hoping to see Bini reunite with his other child. Check out what they’re saying.

