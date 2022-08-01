ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 stolen cars, armed prowler, catalytic-converter theft

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bus rider shot

10:47 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are arriving at 26th/Barton for a report of a person on board a Metro bus with a gunshot wound to the arm. Whether they were shot aboard the bus isn’t clear; police had been on their way to check out a report of shots heard at another location when this call came in.
q13fox.com

Everett PD: Man scammed 11-year-old's lemonade stand with fake $100 bill

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for man who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand by handing him a fake $100 bill for a drink and asking for exact change. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), the incident happened sometime over the summer on Beverly Blvd....
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arraignment tomorrow for man charged with raping Highland Park woman and suspected in another attack

A man charged with raping a Highland Park woman will be arraigned tomorrow and is also facing possible charges in another rape two weeks earlier. So far, 46-year-old Sonny Borja (Department of Corrections photo at right) is charged in a July 14th attack, in which he is accused of breaking into the 38-year-old victim’s apartment while she slept and raping her repeatedly. According to the charging documents, his apartment was in the same block as the victim’s, and he had approached her multiple times in the days before the attack, including following her to a park and asking her to unnecessarily jump-start his car. Borja was arrested July 20th and charged two days later, at which time his bail was set at, and remains at, $1 million.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Key News Network

1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting

Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
RENTON, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH UPDATE: Man charged with felony hate crime after shoplift-turned-assaults in Westwood Target

ORIGINAL WEDNESDAY REPORT: A man is in jail for investigation of hate crimes and assault after an incident at Westwood Target on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they got first word around 1:12 pm when a store manager called 911 to ask for help with a “previous shoplifter who had returned and was causing a disturbance.” Target security asked him to leave; the police summary says the man then “made racially biased comments and indicated he intended to fight with someone.” Target security offered him food to try to “de-escalate” while escorting him out, but the man, police say, “began randomly assaulting people, apparently based on their race, resulting in one person being (choked) and four being assaulted by various means.” That’s when police arrived and took him into custody. Seattle Fire says no one suffered major injuries; SFD treated one person, a 36-year-old man, for what they called “minor injuries.” The photo is from a person who texted us about this yesterday; we didn’t get details until today. The texter says they and others inside the store at the time intervened to keep things from getting worse before police arrived. We don’t yet know the suspect’s name so we don’t know whether he’s still in jail.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Suspect Flees After Stabbing Man on SeaTac Metro Bus

SeaTac, WA: A suspect is on the loose after stabbing a man on a Seatac Metro bus on Monday, August 1, at approximately 4:03 p.m. The bus was traveling southbound on International Boulevard and South 160th Street with people on-board when it stopped during a passenger altercation that ended with a man stabbed in the back, and the suspect running from the scene.
SEATAC, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley
KING 5

Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store

AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
AUBURN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#West Seattle#Theft#Prowler#Property Crime#Sw Cambridge#House#102nd
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Seattle Fire rescue response for car in ravine

Jay freeborne August 3, 2022 (11:34 am) I can hear the helicopters up here on the hill above Ravine. WSB August 3, 2022 (11:45 am) If there was a helicopter, may have been TV – none involved in the response. Aerial would have been the only way to get pics of this due to the inaccessibility of the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
q13fox.com

Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
q13fox.com

Missing Renton man found dead

RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
RENTON, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack

A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy