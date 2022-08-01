WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 stolen cars, armed prowler, catalytic-converter theft

westseattleblog.com
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bus rider shot
10:47 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are arriving at 26th/Barton for a report of a person on board a Metro bus with a gunshot wound to the arm. Whether they were shot aboard the bus isn’t clear; police had been on their way to check out a report of shots heard at another location when this call came in.
Everett PD: Man scammed 11-year-old's lemonade stand with fake $100 bill
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for man who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand by handing him a fake $100 bill for a drink and asking for exact change. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), the incident happened sometime over the summer on Beverly Blvd....
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arraignment tomorrow for man charged with raping Highland Park woman and suspected in another attack
A man charged with raping a Highland Park woman will be arraigned tomorrow and is also facing possible charges in another rape two weeks earlier. So far, 46-year-old Sonny Borja (Department of Corrections photo at right) is charged in a July 14th attack, in which he is accused of breaking into the 38-year-old victim’s apartment while she slept and raping her repeatedly. According to the charging documents, his apartment was in the same block as the victim’s, and he had approached her multiple times in the days before the attack, including following her to a park and asking her to unnecessarily jump-start his car. Borja was arrested July 20th and charged two days later, at which time his bail was set at, and remains at, $1 million.
1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting
Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
CRIME WATCH UPDATE: Man charged with felony hate crime after shoplift-turned-assaults in Westwood Target
ORIGINAL WEDNESDAY REPORT: A man is in jail for investigation of hate crimes and assault after an incident at Westwood Target on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they got first word around 1:12 pm when a store manager called 911 to ask for help with a “previous shoplifter who had returned and was causing a disturbance.” Target security asked him to leave; the police summary says the man then “made racially biased comments and indicated he intended to fight with someone.” Target security offered him food to try to “de-escalate” while escorting him out, but the man, police say, “began randomly assaulting people, apparently based on their race, resulting in one person being (choked) and four being assaulted by various means.” That’s when police arrived and took him into custody. Seattle Fire says no one suffered major injuries; SFD treated one person, a 36-year-old man, for what they called “minor injuries.” The photo is from a person who texted us about this yesterday; we didn’t get details until today. The texter says they and others inside the store at the time intervened to keep things from getting worse before police arrived. We don’t yet know the suspect’s name so we don’t know whether he’s still in jail.
Bellevue police seeking couple wanted for frisking victims looking for items to steal
Bellevue police are asking the public for help to identify a couple wanted for six robberies, where they steal jewelry from pedestrians. The couple, described as a Middle Eastern male and female, typically drive up to elderly people who don’t speak English and frisk them, looking for items to steal.
Suspect Flees After Stabbing Man on SeaTac Metro Bus
SeaTac, WA: A suspect is on the loose after stabbing a man on a Seatac Metro bus on Monday, August 1, at approximately 4:03 p.m. The bus was traveling southbound on International Boulevard and South 160th Street with people on-board when it stopped during a passenger altercation that ended with a man stabbed in the back, and the suspect running from the scene.
The Crime Corner: Gas station clerk shoots and kills armed robber, gun recovered at Torchlight Parade
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 2:. Auburn Police Officers responded to the Shell Gas Station at 2nd at Auburn Way South, Monday night at 11:46. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old man in the...
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store
AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
Shoplifting suspect gets violent and makes racially biased comments; Arrested and booked for hate crime and assault
On 08-02-2022 at 1:12pm, a store manager in West Seattle called 911 requesting police assistance for a previous shoplifter who had returned and was causing a disturbance. Loss Prevention contacted the subject and requested he leave the store. The subject made racially biased comments and indicated he intended to fight with someone.
Suspects identified in recent burglary spree in Port Angeles, Sequim
Clallam County deputies are looking for three people who are believed to be responsible for three burglaries in Sequim and Port Angeles. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Cory Smith, Tina Woods and her husband, Paul “Bud” Woods. Shortly after midnight on July 20,...
Police: gas station clerk shoots, kills alleged armed robber in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a clerk at an Auburn gas station reportedly shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery. Auburn police responded to the Shell gas station at 2nd Street and Auburn Way South at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday. “When...
UPDATE: Seattle Fire rescue response for car in ravine
Jay freeborne August 3, 2022 (11:34 am) I can hear the helicopters up here on the hill above Ravine. WSB August 3, 2022 (11:45 am) If there was a helicopter, may have been TV – none involved in the response. Aerial would have been the only way to get pics of this due to the inaccessibility of the scene.
Recent spate of violence troubles Auburn residents
AUBURN, Wash. — Three shootings in just four days have placed the city of Auburn on edge. Two shootings happened in the span of a few hours Monday night, and both were deadly. This spate of violence began with a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in Auburn. Three...
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
Missing Renton man found dead
RENTON, Wash. - A Renton man who was reported missing this week was found dead, police said. Renton police said 28-year-old Sheldon Brown was last seen on a black and red Trek bicycle around 11 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the area of SE 192nd St and 108th Ave SE.
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack
A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
