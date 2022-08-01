Body of swimmer visiting North Topsail Beach has been found

wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee Red Cross helps those in need following Kentucky flooding
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Northeast Tennessee Red Cross has deployed hundreds of disaster workers and volunteers to provide food to eat and a place to stay for those whose lives were affected by the devastating Kentucky floods. Prescription medications, critical medical equipment, canes and wheelchairs, and eyeglasses are...
Home Depot helping with flood relief efforts
BRISTOL, Va. — More local businesses are helping with relief efforts and donations for those affected by the Kentucky flood. Home Depot in Bristol, Virginia is donating buckets of supplies. Those buckets include disinfectant, sponges, and other cleaning items. Operation Blessing, a nonprofit organization, will deliver those supplies to...
Vote: Election Day held in Tennessee, where and when to vote
It is Election Day in Tennessee, and today is the day for voters to let their voices be heard. When heading the polls, make sure to bring a form of voter ID, which can be a drivers license, US Passport or handgun carry permit. For more county information, click the...
Flooding in Eastern Kentucky delays start of new school year
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WCYB) — Although the start of the new school year was scheduled for August 10, since the recent flooding, schools like Letcher County Central High School are being used as distribution centers. Devastating storms dumped torrential rainfall across parts of Eastern Kentucky. With the start of...
David Crockett Football Team collects donations for Kentucky flood victims
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local high school is helping give back to those devastated by last weeks deadly floods in Kentucky. Players at David Crockett are collecting supplies from now until Friday to help Letcher County Central High School. The pioneers face off against Letcher County in week...
Safety app to help Tennessee parents and children when going back to school
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — School is in session which means safety first. A call to parents is to download a new app that helps with school safety, SafetyTN. SafeTN is designed for parents and students to submit concerns they may have about suspicious activity in the Tennessee area. The...
ETSU updates response website, taking donations for Kentucky flood victims
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University has updated its response website to provide information on support for those affected by the recent floods impacting eastern Kentucky and surrounding regions. The website provides links and contact information for those who wish to provide volunteer or financial support...
