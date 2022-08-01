5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!

katsfm.com
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
4 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Girlfriend
It's international girlfriend day, which means it's time to celebrate that special someone. Granted, even after today, this is an amazing list to celebrate that special someone in your life any day of the year. Whether it's an anniversary birthday or just a special day in general you can pamper...
Want Safer Yakima Neighborhoods? Maybe We Throw Block Parties!
National Night Out was fantastic yesterday. The weather ended up being just right for music, dancing, food, and fun at Miller Park in Yakima. If you missed it, no worries, there are plenty more chances to hang out with the community and enjoy this gorgeous area. Mark Your Calendar For...
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
Want Tickets for Daughtry Coming to Legends Casino in Toppenish?
Plenty of entertainment opportunities this summer in the PNW. Yakima's Rock Station, 94.5 KATS has your chance to win tickets to another great show that is coming to Legends Casino Hotel Event Center. Daughtry is Coming to Legends Casino Hotel Event Center on August 12th. Daughtry, the rock band fronted...
Free and Fun Kids Club is Back on Wednesdays at Valley Mall!
Attention! Attention! There are still three weeks left before school is in session, which means we have three more kids clubs to enjoy before summer comes to a close at Valley Mall in Union Gap!. Free, Fun for Everyone!. What is Kids Club?. During the summer months Kids Club is...
3 Places in Yakima to get Rid of your Unwanted Clothes
We all keep clothes lying around as if we wear them every day, but the truth is they just take up space. We may be a good while away from spring cleaning, but it never hurts to dump some of your old clothes. You might be thinking, "I don't just...
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
Moxee Hop Festival Thursday – Saturday. Find Your Hoppy Place?
The weekend that many of us in the Yakima Valley look forward to every summer is almost here!. The Moxee Hop Festival celebrates one of the valley's most important crops and beverages!. Moxee Hop Festival is this Weekend, August 4th - 6th. The Moxee Hop Festival is always the first...
Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!
Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part One
I know it's hot out but we still can have some fun, indoors or out and about! Searching for things to do this weekend? Check these fun activities out!. Saturday, July 30th the Yakima Humane Society will be at the Wilco for a Pet Adoption Event. This would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling if you have been considering it. 11 am - 3 pm dogs, cats, foster opportunities, and chances to volunteer. Ask your questions and help spread the word about spaying and neutering your pets as well. Owning animals, and creating an environment where everyone is thriving while still being able to pay the bills can be a challenge so please make sure to ask about ways to help offset the costs.
10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?
Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
Firefighters Battling Blazes Near Naches and Vantage
Firefighters are battling flames of the Cow Canyon Fire in the Wenas area, 10 miles north of Naches. So far no structures have burned in the fire which started Wednesday afternoon in the Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. It was estimated at 5,600 acres Thursday morning. There's no containment yet on the fire.
Father Dead Son Injured in Violent Shooting Near Sunnyside
A man is dead and his son is injured in a shooting reported near Sunnyside on Wednesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say they were called to the 900 block of South Lester Road for a report of a house fire. On the way to the call Deputies were told people were shooting at the home. When Deputies arrived they found a 60-year-old man dead in the front yard and his son injured nearby. The son, who has not been identified was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College
How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College. Colleges and universities in Washington are about to gear up for Fall Semester enrollment. Yakima Valley College is prepping for a big event where incoming students can get their enrollment fee waived for free! Normally, the enrollment fee at YVC is $30 but on August 3rd, college students can take advantage of "express enrollment".
Best Restaurants to Visit That Are Highly Recommended by Yakima Locals
We know that visitors come to Yakima all the time and wonder where are the best places to eat in town. Some people visit Yakima and wonder where all the locals like to eat. We have some very picky foodies who have told us which restaurants they recommend for every visitor to Yakima should try. You have to experience at least one of these restaurants before you leave our town.
