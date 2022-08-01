Glen Haven man dies after train strikes truck near Cassville

Grant County authorities and several rescue agencies responded to a grain bin north Cuba City near the former Elmo Club just after 12noon on Saturday where a man got his hand caught in an auger. Upon arrival, the man, Pete Klar, was approximately 100 feet above ground on a silo platform. The Platteville Fire Department ladder truck was used and the Cuba City Fire Department sent two members up to evaluate Klar and freed his hand from the auger. The ladder truck was used to bring him down and Klar was taken to a hospital. A report says he was treated and released from the hospital on Monday. The extent of his injuries is unknown. The agencies that reponded that responded to the rescue Saturday were: the Cuba City Fire Department, Cuba City Rescue Squad, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Emergency Management, the Grant County Technical Rescue Team, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Darlington Fire Technical Rescue Team, the Iowa County Technical Rescue Team, and UW Med flight.

CUBA CITY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO