Glen Haven man dies after train strikes truck near Cassville

UTV Crash in Iowa County, No Injuries Reported
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a UTV crash at an address on Crook Hill Road near Percussion Rock Road in Wyoming Township Monday around 4:15pm. Spring Green Fire, Spring Green EMS and multiple Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. The name of the person involved in the UTV cash was not released.
Two Persons Killed in Crash on Highway 20 Near Farley
Authorities have released the names of the two people who were killed when a vehicle rear-ended a sanitation vehicle Tuesday on U.S. Highway 20 near Farley. 20 year old Miranda Held and 21 year old Samuel Linck both of Cedar Falls, were killed in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Held was driving with Linck east on U.S. Highway 20 near mile marker 300 around 5:15pm when she attempted to pass vehicles by entering a turning lane and rear-ended an eastbound sanitation vehicle driven by 32 year old Adam Linden of Sherrill that was waiting to turn north onto Olde Castle Road.
1 injured in single car crash in Jo Daviess Co.
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man was injured Wednesday after a single car crash in Jo Daviess County. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of South Derinda Road and East Skene Road for a report of a single car crash, according to a media release.
Two dead after fatal crash in eastern Iowa
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash in Dubuque County Tuesday evening. Emergency personnel responded to Highway 20 at mile marker 300 around 5:13 p.m. According to Iowa State Patrol, 20-year-old Miranda Lynn Held and 21-year-old Samuel Jon Linck were traveling eastbound and tried passing...
Two Dead In Dubuque County Crash
(Dubuque County, IA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Dubuque County last night involving a garbage truck. The State Patrol report says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Miranda Held of Cedar Falls tried to pass several vehicles in a turn lane on Highway 20 and rear-ended a garbage truck. A passenger in her SUV, 21-year-old Samuel Link, also died in the accident. The driver of the garbage truck, 32-year-old Adam Linden of Sherrill, was not injured.
Man Rescued After Getting Hand Caught in Grain Auger
Grant County authorities and several rescue agencies responded to a grain bin north Cuba City near the former Elmo Club just after 12noon on Saturday where a man got his hand caught in an auger. Upon arrival, the man, Pete Klar, was approximately 100 feet above ground on a silo platform. The Platteville Fire Department ladder truck was used and the Cuba City Fire Department sent two members up to evaluate Klar and freed his hand from the auger. The ladder truck was used to bring him down and Klar was taken to a hospital. A report says he was treated and released from the hospital on Monday. The extent of his injuries is unknown. The agencies that reponded that responded to the rescue Saturday were: the Cuba City Fire Department, Cuba City Rescue Squad, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Emergency Management, the Grant County Technical Rescue Team, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Darlington Fire Technical Rescue Team, the Iowa County Technical Rescue Team, and UW Med flight.
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash Near Highland
A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital after a crash northwest of Highland Saturday. The Iowa County Communications Center received a call of a motorcycle crash just before 5 p.m. on County Road Q near Spring Valley Road with one person injured. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded as assistance at the scene for Highland Fire and EMS. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, but their name and their condition was not released.
Trailer Hitch Breaks, Causing Jack-Knife On Highway
A truck and trailer were damaged after a trailer hitch broke, causing the truck and trailer to jack-knife shortly after Noon Saturday on County Highway F in Liberty Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 24 year old Derek Harris of Fennimore was pulling a trailer with a truck belonging to Pagel Services. The trailer hitch broke off of the truck. The safety chains kept the trailer in tow with the truck. However, the truck and trailer jackknifed in the middle of the highway. The truck and trailer had moderate damage and Harris was not injured. No other vehicles were involved. The truck and trailer were removed from the scene by Pagel’s Services.
Body of 69-year-old man recovered from Pafenrath Lake
MUSCODA, Wis. — The body of a man was recovered from Pafenrath Lake Sunday. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore was fishing at the lake when he did not return at his usual time. His family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl.
Body of Missing Boater From Fennimore Found
The body of a Fennimore man who went missing Sunday after fishing at Pafenrath Lake, near Muscoda, was found on Sunday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 69 year old Marlin Carl went fishing Sunday and did not return at his usual time. Around 2:30pm, Carl’s family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl. Emergency crews from Muscoda, Blue River and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the area near the boat but could not find Carl. A K9 unit was also unsuccessful. The Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team was brought in to help. The team was able to recover Carl’s body from the water and he was pronounced dead.
Man sentenced in 2020 drunken driving crash that killed motorcyclist in western Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. — A Prairie du Sac man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with a 2020 crash in western Dane County. Gabriel Bare, 24, was also sentenced to five years...
State Patrol to use aerial enforcement in Dane County Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have eyes in the skies this week, including in Dane County. State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement in the county along I-39/90 on Thursday. Officials say it is easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving recklessly from the air. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they relay a message to troopers on the ground in order to make a traffic stop.
Two Persons From Platteville Arrested in Darlington
Two people from Platteville were arrested by Darlington police last week. The Darlington Police Department reported that 19 year old Russell Brooks of Platteville was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana and operating while suspended following a traffic stop on Highway 23. Also, 18 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested Tuesday night just before midnight for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Gun Club Road.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men and women housed in the section will be moved to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties.
Muscoda Man Cited For Drug Charges in Darlington
Darlington Police issued a citation to a man from Muscoda Sunday for drug charges. 31 year old Daniel McLean received the citation just after 8pm on a valid warrant through probation and parole following a traffic stop on Washington Street. Charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping are also being referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Mineral Point Man Cited For Drugs Following Traffic Stop
A man from Mineral Point is facing drug charges after being cited Sunday in Darlington. 33 year old Jamie Noyola was arrested following a traffic stop on Washington Street just after 8pm. Noyola was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while suspended.
Man From Peosta Gets Arrested on Several Charges
Dubuque County authorities arrested 31 year old Torrance Rodgers of Peosta Sunday on warrants charging first-degree burglary, domestic assault, fifth-degree criminal mischief and four counts of violation of a no contact order. A report says Rodgers assaulted 25 year old Tara Rodgers of Dubuque in 2020.
Cedar Falls Gathering Honors Family Members Killed Last Month At Maquoketa Park
Friends and neighbors of the three people killed while camping last month at Maquoketa Caves State Park gathered in Cedar Falls Tuesday night to honor Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula. Tyler Schmidt’s aunt thanked the community for focusing on the joy Tyler and his family spread in the community. Authorities say 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of Nebraska shot and killed the three members of the Schmidt family at Maquoketa Caves State Park, then took his own life.
Ghost Gun Used In Maquoketa Caves State Park Murders
A published report says the suspected gunman in last month’s triple-murder at Maquoketa Caves State Park used a “ghost gun.” The report quotes the parents of Anthony Sherwin as saying the 23-year-old suspect from La Vista, Nebraska ordered parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. Authorities say he used that gun to kill 42 year old Tyler Schmidt, 42 year old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6 year old daughter, Lula, all of Cedar Falls. The victims were in their tent at the park at the time. There is no known motive for the killings. Authorities say Sherwin later turned the weapon on himself and his body was found nearby.
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
