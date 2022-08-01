ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins, KY

Tyler Childers Helps With Local Cleanup After Devastating Flooding Causes Massive Damage Across Eastern Kentucky

By Casey Young
 2 days ago
Lynn Caudill Gilliam

Tyler Childers is as real as they come.

According to the Courier Journal, torrential rain fell overnight last Wednesday into Thursday in more than four counties in eastern Kentucky, causing a ton of damage to homes, building and roadways all across the region.

Tragically, the death toll as a result of the flooding has risen to 30, with dozens and dozens more still unaccounted for. Thousands and thousands also remain without power.

They added that all that is left in the cities of Jenkins and Fleming-Neon are broken buildings and piles of mud, however, Tyler himself stepped up to lend his time and resources to help locals try to piece their towns back together.

He spent some time helping residents in Letcher county over the weekend, and local news station WYMT shared a photo of Tyler with resident James Addington from Jenkins, saying Tyler was in the Burdine area helping with ongoing flood cleanup:

“Eastern Kentucky’s own, Tyler Childers, was in the Burdine area of Jenkins today helping with flood cleanup.

He is pictured here with James Addington from Jenkins.”

And of course, Tyler showed up to work, pictured here in boots and muddy jeans getting his hands dirty to do whatever was needed for his fellow Kentuckians:

And it’s not the first time we’ve seen a move like this from Tyler, as back in 2020, he stuck around after a show at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky to help crews sweep the floor and get everything back in order and spotless for the next show.

Class act.

Here’s more of the coverage from WYMT of the tragic flooding across the eastern Kentucky region from last week:

And a little bit more on the current situation in the Bluegrass State:

