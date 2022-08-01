Lewis McManus: Ex-Hampshire wicketkeeper agrees Northamptonshire deal until 2024

www.bbc.com
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Anger at Downing Street over Lioness snub grows: Former FA head calls lack of No 10 reception 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson goes on holiday after Lionesses were denied bus parade and are given just 20-minute BBC slot for Trafalgar Square celebrations
The former head of the Football Association has called the lack of a Downing Street reception for England's victorious Lionesses 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson prepares to go on holiday from Wednesday until Sunday. Greg Dyke joined MPs in hitting out at the lack of official recognition for the women's team...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Bethany Firth wins Northern Ireland's first gold in S14 200m
Bethany Firth claims Northern Ireland's first gold medal after winning the S14 200m freestyle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Three lions on a pendant: Priceless 800-year-old treasure unearthed during HS2 dig in Warwickshire is revealed ahead of Lionesses' Euro final on Sunday
An 800-year-old pendant featuring three golden lions has been unearthed by archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail project. The priceless treasure, dating back to the 12th century, was found in Wormleighton, a village in Warwickshire about 50 miles southeast of Birmingham. It features the iconic three golden lions on...
Hampshire's new coastal path routes open
Two coastal paths which will eventually form part of the world's longest continuous walking route have opened. The routes from Calshot to Gosport and Gosport to Portsmouth are Hampshire's first complete sections of what will become the England Coast Path. They will become part of the 2,700-mile (4,345km) England Coast...
Southend to hold talks with sponsor after inadvertently naming killer Rose West in stand name
National League side Southend plan to hold discussions with one of their sponsors over a deal which means their stadium now has a ‘Gilbert & Rose West Stand’.The West Stand at Roots Hall has been sponsored by local estate agent Gilbert & Rose, but an unfortunate juxtaposition means its name now unwittingly includes the name of serial killer Rose West.The matter sparked a flurry of activity on social media and, having been alerted to the unintentional reference to West, a spokesman for the club revealed they were likely to hold talks with Gilbert & Rose to “come up with different...
South Africa beat Ireland by 21 runs in T20 opener at Bristol
South Africa 211-5 (20 overs): Hendricks 74, Markram 56; Delany 2-31 Ireland 190-9 (20 overs): Tucker 78, Dockrell 43; Maharaj 2-29, Parnell 2-36, Shamsi 2-37 Half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram helped South Africa to a 21-run win in the first of two Twenty20 internationals against Ireland. Hendricks made...
Freedom of Northumberland call for Lioness Lucy Bronze
An ex-classmate-turned-councillor has called for Lioness Lucy Bronze to be awarded the Freedom of Northumberland. The England right-back was born in Berwick and went to school in Belford then Alnwick, where one of her classmates was Guy Renner-Thompson, now a Northumberland county councillor. He proposed the freedom honour as she...
One-Day Cup 2022: All you need to know about county cricket's alternative to The Hundred
It is Royal London One-Day Cup time again from Tuesday as Glamorgan start the defence of their trophy. The timing of the competition, up against The Hundred, has left some squads a bit depleted. Yet, while it might play second fiddle for the next month in the publicity stakes, it...
Southend Rename One Of Their Stands To Gilbert & Rose West Stand
Southend United may want to rethink their new name for the West Stand at Roots Hall. Southend have sold the naming rights for their West Stand ahead of the new season. The National League side have partnered up with local estate agents Gilbert & Rose. However, it appears they didn't...
Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains
A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
Hodgkinson knew Toone would become England star after ‘smoking’ boys’ team
Britain’s 800m world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson says she always knew her schoolmate Ella Toone would become an England star because she used to “smoke” all the boys at football. The pair have been good friends since meeting at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester,...
Bristol bus boycott organiser Roy Hackett dies aged 93
Civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett, described as a "humble freedom fighter", has died at the age of 93. Mr Hackett was one of the organisers of the Bristol Bus Boycott, a successful campaign to overturn a ban by Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors. He...
Giant tortoise found on Norwich railway safe and well
A giant tortoise that was found injured on a railway track should make a full recovery, Network Rail said. Clyde, a West African giant tortoise, had gone missing on Sunday morning and was spotted on the tracks near Thetford, Norfolk, on Monday. Weighing 60kg (9st 6lb) and measuring 76cm (2.5ft),...
