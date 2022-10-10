Most Unionized Occupations

Unions have been a driving force behind many reforms that are now fundamental labor protections, like the minimum wage, overtime pay, and child labor laws, and an influential interest in U.S. elections. But unionization has been on a steady downward trajectory in recent decades. Today, only one in 10 U.S. employees is a member of a union, less than half the share of union members 40 years ago. But for certain occupations, unions are well entrenched and likely to continue to be a force. Researchers calculated the union membership rate for occupations and ranked them accordingly.