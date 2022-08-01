Grant Roelofsen: Essex sign South African for One-Day Cup

www.bbc.com
Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
Lionesses: What is next for England Women's 'golden generation' following a breakthrough Euros?
It’s 8:22pm, over half-an-hour has passed since Leah Williamson tore the roof off Wembley Stadium with a momentous European trophy lift, yet players are still out on the turf, drinking in the adulation from the crowd. They are basking in their unprecedented success, and so they should. The self-proclaimed...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
England name Ollie Robinson in 14-man squad for first two Test matches against South Africa
The Sussex seamer's previous Test appearance came in January's final Ashes fixture in Hobart with a back problem seeing him miss the three games in the West Indies in March before he was left out of the squad for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's in June. Robinson...
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
Leon Reid: Sprinter in Ireland's European Championships team after Commonwealth Games bar
Leon Reid has been included in Ireland's 4x100m relay team for the European Championships despite being barred from the Commonwealth Games. Commonwealth Games organisers prevented Reid from competing in Birmingham following a security risk assessment. Reid was found guilty in February of allowing his flat to be used to produce...
The Hundred: Brett D'Oliveira and Timm van der Gugten join Birmingham Phoenix
Worcestershire all-rounder Brett D'Oliveira and Glamorgan's Netherlands bowler Timm van der Gugten have been drafted into the Birmingham Phoenix squad for this season's Hundred. D'Oliveira, 30, will provide cover for injured batter Tom Abell at the Edgbaston-based club. Australia-born van der Gugten, 31, has been signed up to fill the...
Day five at Commonwealth Games: Alice Kinsella bids for two gymnastics golds
Alice Kinsella will look to shrug off her disappointment in the women’s all-around final when she bids for two gymnastics golds on Tuesday, while Cyrille Tchatchet could cap a fairytale story with a medal in the men’s weightlifting.Here, the PA news agency looks forward to day five and reflects on some of Monday’s highlights.TUESDAY HIGHLIGHTSKINSELLA REDEMPTIONTwo days after her tearful exit from contention for the women’s all-around title when she fell on the beam, Birmingham-born Alice Kinsella returns in search of individual apparatus gold on the same apparatus as well as the women’s floor. Meanwhile Jake Jarman, who is in...
Commonwealth Games day seven: World champion Jake Wightman in the 1500m
After Emily Campbell roared to weightlifting glory on Wednesday, the A-listers keep coming at the Commonwealth Games with newly-crowned world champion Jake Wightman set to return to the track.Here the PA News Agency takes a look at what is in store in Birmingham, and reflects on another successful day six at the Games.Wight HotNew 1500m world champion Jake Wightman continues his quest for a unique summer treble when he takes to the track at the Alexander Stadium for his first race. Wightman will be representing Scotland as he bids for more gold ahead of the upcoming European Championships.Meanwhile, Adam Gemili...
CWG 2022: Nikhat, Nitu, Hussamuddin confirm boxing medals, Lovlina, Ashish lose in quarterfinals
Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Mohammad Husamuddin confirmed boxing medals for India by qualifying for the semifinals but Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain suffered a shock defeat in the quarterfinals. Ashish Kumar also lost his quarterfinal bout against Aaron Bowen of England. Nitu assured herself of a medal in her...
One Day Cup: Colin Ingram masterclass leads Glamorgan to win over Kent
Kent 304-8 (50 ov): Evison 109, Blake 66, Robinson 50; Ingram 2-42, Douthwaite 2-43, Weighell 2-59 Glamorgan 308-7 (48.2 ov): Ingram 155, Cullen 80*; Linde 2-59, Quinn 2-60 A superb 155 from Colin Ingram steered Glamorgan to a three-wicket win over Kent after the visitors seemed well in charge. Ingram...
Jofra Archer: England fast bowler signs new Sussex contract
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Sussex until the end of 2023. The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a lower back stress fracture and has not played since last July following two elbow operations. Archer made his Sussex debut...
Australian 4x100m mixed medley swim team win Commonwealth gold... while England secure bronze medal at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre
Australia picked up another gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after winning the 4x100m mixed medley on Tuesday evening. The Aussie superstars managed to win the final at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre despite the awkward love triangle within the Australian team. The gold medal-winning team consisted of Mathew Temple,...
An island walk to a great pub: the White Hart, Essex
A tour of Britain’s most easterly inhabited island – Mersea – reveals centuries of history, and a newly revamped pub
Hege Riise: Former England interim boss and Team GB manager appointed Norway coach
Former England interim and Team GB manager Hege Riise has been appointed as Norway's new head coach. The 53-year-old has taken over from Swede Martin Sjogren after Norway's early exit from Euro 2022. Sjogren oversaw Norway's embarrassing 8-0 thrashing by England and disappointing 1-0 defeat to Austria at the finals.
Adam Peaty roars back at Commonwealth Games, wins 50m breaststroke gold
BIRMINGHAM, England -- Adam Peaty rebounded from Sunday's stunning defeat at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by winning gold in the men's 50m breaststroke final on Tuesday. The 27-year-old world record holder suffered his first defeat in the 100m breaststroke of his eight-year senior career on Sunday as he...
A Leeds Domino's pizza shop rebranded itself after one of England's European championship winners who used to work there
Lucy Bronze worked as a chef at Domino's in Headingley while studying at Leeds Beckett University in the early-2010s.
